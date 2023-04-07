More than 80,500 Amazon shoppers rave about these essential oils — and they're on sale, today only

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these oils. (Photo: Amazon)

Essential oils can do everything from smell great to enhance your skincare routine, but they're not exactly cheap. That's especially true for quality essential oils that are made without fillers. Well, heads up: Just for today, Amazon is running a sale on the massively popular Majestic Pure essential oils. There are other on-sale Majestic Pure products in the mix, like a Dead Sea mud mask and Himalayan scrub, but the essential oils are the ones you definitely don't want to miss. Here's what you need to know.

Amazon Majestic Pure Frankincense Essential Oil $15 $22 Save $7 This therapy-grade oil has a unique spicy scent and helps promote skin health. It's also made without fillers. $15 at Amazon

Frankincense oil is believed to help fight inflammation and also works as an expectorant (meaning, it helps clear phlegm from your airway) and antiseptic. Majestic Pure's frankincense oil is designed to enhance and infuse moisture into your skin. Just add a few drops to a carrier oil and pat it on your skin for maximum results. The oil has a spicy and balmy scent that you can use for aromatherapy, and it's free from additives to give you a pure product. The oil is packaged in an amber bottle to keep harmful UV rays out and comes with a glass dropper for easy dispensing.

Amazon shoppers swear this oil has helped with everything from aches and pains to skin issues. "It really works," said one fan. "The scent is very strong initially when applied but fades after massaging into skin. As a first time user, I was skeptical, but it does lessen the pain." A fellow happy customer said it's "great for arthritis." They continued, "I was skeptical of the stories of pain relief, but once I started using frankincense oil topically, I am a believer now. I just use a couple of dropper fulls of Argan oil (as the carrier oil) with five or six drops of the Frankincense oil and rub into my knees. I have been essentially pain free for about two weeks (starting with the first application). I now no longer take NSAIDs. It really does work."

Amazon Majestic Pure Eucalyptus Essential Oil $13 $18 Save $5 This distilled eucalyptus oil has a sweet, woody scent that works great for aromatherapy or topical use. $13 at Amazon

Eucalyptus oil is believed to do a lot of different things, including help to relieve congestion, as well as ease muscle and joint pain — and some people just like the scent. This Majestic Pure version is created by extracting oil from the leaves with a chemical-free double distillation process to give you an oil that's free of toxins and additives. It should be diluted with a carrier oil, like almond or coconut oil, before being applied to your skin.

Amazon shoppers rave about this oil. "I've tried too many supposed pure eucalyptus oils and this one is the most genuine I've found," said a happy customer. "So happy with this purchase," a fellow fan shared. "I looooove this eucalyptus scent. I add a few drops to my pillow at night because I can become congested. This makes a huge difference in the ease of my breathing and sleep more peacefully at night. I even add it to my baths."

Other Majestic Pure products on sale today:

Amazon Majestic Pure Dead Sea Mud Mask $12 $17 Save $5 This mask helps lift gunk from your skin, tackling blackheads, whiteheads and acne in the process. It also works to get rid of dead skin cells, leaving you with a glow. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $10 $16 Save $7 Got dull skin? This scrub uses lychee oil and Himalayan salt to exfoliate and moisturize your skin, leaving you with a healthier-looking complexion. $10 at Amazon

