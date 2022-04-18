'Ta-da!': Amazon's most popular smart plugs are like magic — grab them on sale for $5 a pop
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The ability to control the devices in your home from a phone or even your voice is pretty cool, even a bit science fiction-y. Yes, it would get expensive to buy smart speakers, smart bulbs, smart TVs and whatever else. But we have a way to upgrade your existing gadgets and gizmos for just $5 a pop!
That's right — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Esicoo smart plugs, down to $20 for a 4-pack, let you make any device smarter. You can turn them on and off with your voice, or set a timer using your smart assistant of choice, either Alexa or Google Home.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
These handy plugs have over 8,400 five-star ratings, with reviewers praising their "easy hook up" and "excellent customer service."
One happy shopper says, "I wanted a solution to having no remote for my air purifier and I found it! Now, when I want my air purifier (preset to auto) on, I just tap the power symbol in the app for the smart plug. Same goes for my marble table lamp... I just hit the power symbol in the app and ta-da! It's on!"
The Esicoo smart plugs work great for home theaters — this customer is "still automating my movie room with Google Home and I needed a single outlet to communicate with it and the app too. [...] First off, it sets up easily with the Android app and was switching it on and off within seconds. Secondly, it works great with Google home. The app synced perfectly to Google Home app and has worked flawlessly ever since. No drops, not a single issue with turning them on and off. Lastly, the small footprint was perfect to where I have more room for more to plugin on the outlet where this one works great for mine."
They're even useful outside the home, as this farmer from Portland attests: "I'm using these to control the light and heat panels to my chicken house. I let them out in the day even in freezing weather so there's no sense in heating an open coop. So the heat comes on only when needed. Lights as well go off after a while so they can rest in winter without constant light. It also comes on at the same time signaling bedtime and they usually return to the coop voluntarily. I also can control it via the app remotely if I feel it's super cold I can't turn the heat on from the house to allow them a warmer space to wait out the rain or what have you."
Home theater, air purifiers, chicken coops — these smart plugs can truly do it all, so grab a set while they're still in stock at Amazon!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
