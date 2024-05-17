You can escape the downtown Nashville crowds here: Local hidden gems

From overlooked roadside attractions to offbeat museums and obscure natural wonders, Local Hidden Gems will showcase some of the unique and unexpected treasures that make America extraordinary. We will emphasize charm, surprise and delight.

Local hidden gem: Radnor Lake, Nashville

Downtown Nashville, among the city’s most popular tourist destinations, is known for its symphony of twangy guitars emanating from the windows of honky tonks. But visitors who are looking for some peace and quiet don’t have to go far.

Radnor Lake State Natural Area and State Park, about a 25-minute drive from Lower Broadway, offers a far more muted soundtrack courtesy of its wildlife. That includes owls, waterfowl, otters and more throughout its 1,389 acres (and counting).

Radnor is a short drive from downtown Nashville.

Roughly 10 miles from Nashville’s urban center, Radnor feels a world away. You could spend much of the day there if you want, but it’s just as easy to duck in for a quick walk or find a place to perch and watch the water.

Radnor is free to visit and open all year from 6 a.m. until 20 minutes after sunset. The park offers more than seven miles of hiking trails flanked by wildflowers, mosses and fungi. Visitors can also jog, ride bikes and stroll with pets where there is asphalt or gravel.

The park’s Barbara J. Mapp Aviary Education Center – a short hike from nearby parking areas – hosts open houses on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Self-guided tours offer a chance to see birds of prey, snakes and turtles.

Pro tip: Parking can fill up quickly, so consider taking a rideshare.

Address: 1160 Otter Creek Road, Nashville, TN 37220

More information: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/radnor-lake

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A peaceful escape near Nashville: Visit this local hidden gem