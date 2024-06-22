Escape the crowds: Explore 9 unique small towns in New Jersey this summer (WorldAtlas)

Vacationing at small towns create once in a lifetime trips.

And according to a new report by WorldAtlas, New Jersey has 9 lovely small towns worth a visit in the summertime.

Each of these little towns that made the list encompasses wonderful festivals, great shopping centers, beautiful beaches and provides guests an experience of history, culture and art while witnessing breathtaking scenery and exciting events.

The resources and entertainment website list spotlights three towns from Monmouth county.

World Atlas describes these towns as a hidden gem — Allentown, a vibrant town — Red Bank and a Jewel of the Jersey Shore — Spring Lake.

Here's what World Atlas writers said about these three small lovely towns that made the list from Monmouth County:

Allentown

"Allentown is a true hidden gem of central New Jersey with a population of 1,828. Here you can enjoy the countryside and visit well-preserved buildings from the 18th and 19th centuries that are now home to a mix of shops, galleries, restaurants, and cafes. The downtown area features you can find local eateries, quirky shops, and a museum."

Red Bank

"Nestled along the beautiful Navesink River, this vibrant town holds a population of over 12,000 people. Visitors will find an eclectic mix of art, cultural venues, shops, restaurants, boutiques, historic landmarks and transportation hubs. There is also riverfront walks at the Riverside Gardens Park, boating excursions, kayaking, and relaxing spots by the water with breathtaking views."

Spring Lake

"Known as the "Jewel of the Jersey Shore" and has a small population of 2,700 people. The small town features pristine beaches, several historic inns and a quaint downtown area. Spring Lake is well known as the only town in the United States with two complete structures from the 1876 Centennial Exposition and the Spring Lake Historical Society Museum is also worth a visit for those wanting to delve into local history."

9 Lovely Small Towns To Visit In New Jersey This Summer

Lambertville Cape May Collingswood Haddonfield Red Bank Clinton Spring Lake Chester Allentown

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Monmouth County magic: Escape to charming towns for big summer fun