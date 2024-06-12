Escambia County Public School parents: Here's how to enroll your children for the fall

Escambia County Public Schools is calling on families to enroll their students for the 2024-25 school year before the preferred registration deadline passes on June 30. This is necessary for children entering pre-K, kindergarten, and for new students in the school district. This enrollment process began on April 1.

Students currently attending one of the public schools in Escambia County and those that participated in Controlled Open Enrollment do not need to register, as they are currently assigned a school for the 2024-25 school year, according to ECPS.

If you still need to enroll your child, you have two options. You can either enroll your child in their residentially zoned school or you can opt to take advantage of Florida School Choice.

Families wishing to register at their residentially zoned school can go directly to that school for registration, ECPS states. Families wishing to take advantage of School Choice should go to the Office of Enrollment Services at the J.E. Hall Center on Texar Drive for approval before registering.

For additional information, visit escambiaschools.org/enrollment_services, call the enrollment Services Office at 850-469-5580, or reach out directly to your neighborhood school.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: How to enroll in Escambia County Public Schools for 2024-25 school year