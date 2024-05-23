Escalante Petrified Forest State Park freezes geology in its tracks in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Known for vibrant colors and fossilized by sand and volcanic ash dating back to the Jurassic period, Escalante Petrified Forest State Park is one of the Beehive State’s most striking attractions.

“Basically, in the Jurassic Area, the trees that were here … there was volcanic activity that added different sediment, which is one of the things that gives our wood the variety of colors,” said Park Manager Chad Jones.

The hike through the ancient forest is an easy climb from the campground — and just one of several trails above and around the park. This is also a welcome spot for OHVs, and Jones said this a park packed full of variety for outdoor lovers

We have hiking trails, we have mountain bike trails, there’s the lake, with a variety of species of fish you can catch and the. Just enjoying the camping that we have,” he said.

In the last few years, the Utah State Park system has focused on expansion at Petrified Forest — debuting a new visitor center and adding more bathrooms while doubling the number of camping spots.

“It’s beautiful,” camper James Heisderman told us. “We really like it. The amenities are awesome, they are number 1. It’s a first-rate area here.”

Another perk of the park — the fact that it sits on a reservoir — is rare to find among the picturesque plateaus of the desert. It also helps the park feature boating, kayaks, paddle boards and fishing.

There’s a little something for everyone, and it is situated among some of the absolute best Utah landmarks you don’t want to miss

“We have such an incredible resource here just in Garfield county,” Jones said. “You’ve got Capitol Reef up the hill, Anasazi Village state Park, Escalante petrified forest, Kodachrome basin, Bryce Canyon — right here you can spend your whole life and still not get to see all of it.”

