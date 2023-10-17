Erin Napier On The Stories Behind Heirloom Rooms

About Erin Napier

Since 2016, Erin Napier and her husband Ben have starred in the hit TV show, “Home Town,” where they renovate historic properties in and around Laurel, Mississippi. Last year, Sid Evans talked to the couple on the podcast about renovating a place in the country where their daughters could spend more time outdoors. Now, Erin is channeling her passion for old homes into a personal new book called Heirloom Rooms. Just like the author, the book is down to earth, full of stories, very thoughtful, and totally unpretentious.



Erin Napier

What Erin Napier Talks About On This Episode

Her new book, Heirloom Rooms

Renovating old homes

Memories of home and family

Her nonprofit designed to keep children off social media

The inspiration for her book

Working with her husband, Ben Napier

Her perfect shade of white paint: Dover White

The beauty in imperfect homes

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Related: Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside

Quotes From Erin Napier

"Her house would never be featured in a magazine. It would never be featured in Southern Living Magazine. And she had a stack of Southern Living Magazines in her house. She's your longest subscriber. Had to be. But that's not what made her house wonderful. It was not about the way that it looked. It was the way that we felt when we were in it. And I thought about, 'What if something happens, and I don't have photos of this house, I need photos of this house.' The house where my parents lived when I was born. My grandparents built that house as well. And then I was five or six when we moved out. I could draw the floor plan, but I only can find two or three photos. And it makes me sad that we didn't think it was important to photograph the rooms in our houses. I just found one an hour ago at my mama's house, of the living room that was really exciting. I freaked out. But I have this serious urge and desire to catalog and save and find any images of these houses that I can, because once they're not our houses anymore, you can't go back." - Erin Napier









"I don't care about seeing pictures of things that are perfect. I'm way more interested in the realness of how we live in our houses."

Erin Napier







About Biscuits & Jam

In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road. Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Erin Napier on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.

Editor’s Note: Please be mindful that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors

Download Transcript

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.