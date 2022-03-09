Erin and Ben Napier on parenting and why they don’t get on each other’s nerves: ‘We’re pretty much obsessed with each other’
HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier on parenting, 'nonnegotiable' date nights and how they relate as a couple.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are an open book with their children, especially when it comes to matters around the Ukraine invasion. Reynolds — who shares daughters James, 7, and Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Lively — recently gave an interview with Extra about how they navigate conversations with their kids about the happenings of the world. “We don't shy away from anything if they have questions,” Reynolds said. “Anytime there's anything out there that's, like, a big news story, something that is epic and historic — and God knows we've had a lot of those over the last four or five years.”
