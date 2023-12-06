Erin and Ben Napier Kick Off Their Annual 'Love Week' with Adorable Throwback Photos

Erin and Ben Napier are known and loved for a few things, one of which is starring on HGTV's home renovation show Home Town, and another, their public displays of affection on Instagram. As those who live vicariously through their love story know, this week marks a special time for the couple, as they celebrate their "love week."



What is the Napier Love Week, you may ask? According to Mississippi lore, December 7th, 2004 was the date that Ben and Erin's stories fully started to merge. Six days after that fateful day almost two decades ago, the two decided to get married. Every year since, the couple has celebrated this week of love blossoming, and we're all lucky enough to witness bits and pieces of it that they're willing to share.

As we lead up to December 7th, it seems Erin can't contain her excitement for the unofficial holiday. The HGTV star has posted a few times in the past few days about their days-long anniversary, and fans in the comments seemingly can't wait for her to retell the story of how the two became a couple either. Her first post showed a photo of Ben when he was younger,with a long caption explaining that the first week of December will always bring her back to being a 19-year-old teenager "when Ben became mine," she wrote.

The comments seem about as smitten as Erin was and still obviously is. One person added, "This time of year, people look forward to hallmark movies and Christmas shopping, but for me it’s LOOOOOVE WEEEEEK! Listening to Erin and Ben’s story brings all the nostalgia of those firsts - first glance, first date, first kiss."

Erin's second post leading up to December 7th shows one of Ben's many famous love letters to his wife, which he still gives to her every single day. As heart-warming as the note is, it's part of Erin's caption that stood out most to commenters: "On that day, we didn't know we would someday be married -- sharing a last name and a queen size bed." If you've seen Ben, you know that he is not a short man, so those are close quarters! Even in Erin's post introducing "love week" in 2022, she wrote, "For the first time I noticed how very big he was—6 feet 6 inches and nearly 300 pounds."

One commenter wrote, "I can’t wrap my head around the fact that you guys sleep in a queen size bed!!!!" Another person replied to their comment saying, "I thought the same thing! That’s a sign of their love." If this is what we're getting for the teaser, we can't wait to see what the couple does and posts once "love week" officially starts.

