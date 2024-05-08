Erica June Baking to open in Saugatuck this weekend

SAUGATUCK — After months of work and transformation, Erica June Baking Co. is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Saugatuck on Saturday.

The new space, located at 435 Water St. next to Wicks Park Bar and Grille, will open at 8:30 a.m. May 11, serving made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls, donuts, cookies and other treats, along with bagels and veteran-owned Three Rivers coffee. Cake by the slice and cupcakes will also be available.

It’s a journey that’s taken several turns for Erica White, who spent time as a hair stylist and flight attendant before giving herself a crash course in all things baking.

Erica White is opening her new brick-and-mortar bakery in Saugatuck this weekend.

She opened her small business last year, operating under Cottage Food laws. These days, she’s operating out of a commercial kitchen in Fennville, and will bring her sweet treats to her new location each morning.

“For me, the last few months have been about growth,” White said. “I feel like I've been in Erica June’s test kitchen because I’ve been testing recipe after recipe so when I open, I know I can provide a phenomenal product.”

White said her family has been an inspiration. Her husband, a business owner himself, has spent countless hours helping transform the space, and her daughter has already asked about working for the business.

The name June is a nod to another of her inspirations — her grandma.

Following opening weekend, the plan is to open at 8 a.m. daily offering items until 6 p.m. There are plans for longer hours on Wednesdays when Music in the Park begins.

"If you come to Erica June Baking Company, let us add a little more sweetness to your life, one bite at a time," White said. "We are super inviting here and I want everyone to feel welcome."

White said the best way to stay up-to-date on business happenings is to follow her on social media: Erica June Baking on Facebook, and erica_june_baking_co on Instagram.

