This top-selling seat cushion can help with butt and back pain — and it’s 45% off

It's bad enough when challenging tasks like running, climbing, bending and lifting send your lower back, and your even lower backside, into spasm-y, cramp-y torment, but when mere sitting is a pain in the butt, you know you need help. Are you one of the (we assume) millions of people contending with spastic spine? A tortured tailbone? A compressed coccyx? A bruised badonka-donk? Luckily, the top-selling Ergonomic Innovations Donut Pillow is on sale at Amazon — for over 45% off!

There's a lot to love about this seat cushion. It's specially designed to help with back pain issues like sciatica, along with hemorrhoids and whatever else may be ailing your lower back and butt. (The idea is that the cushion can help relieve pressure off the sciatic nerve, hip flexors and sit bones to minimize pain.)

The Ergonomic Innovations Donut Pillow has a cushiony yet supportive polyurethane inner foam core encased in a comfortable polyester machine washable cover. It's also endorsed by several physical therapists to help with lower back and butt issues.

Another plus? It's lightweight and easy to tote, so you don't have to stress about straining your back when you bring it to the office or out to lunch. At 17.5 x 14 x 2.5 inches, it's roomy enough to support people up to 240 pounds.

Trust us; we've tried cruller, fritter, even bear claw cushions to help with our achy posteriors, but, time and again, only the good ol' donut gave us the sweet relief we need. (Photo: Amazon)

More than 11,700 Amazon shoppers swear by the Ergonomic Innovations Donut Pillow for their ailments.

"I can’t stop talking about how comfortable this donut pillow is!" said a five-star fan. "Any position I shift into continues to give me great support for my tailbone/perineal pain postpartum. I would buy multiple pillows from this company in the future if I needed one for at work and home."

Another called the pillow "fantastic." They added, "I was having extreme tailbone and lower back pain. I work from home and it was hard for me to sit. Last night I ordered this wonderful product. It was on my doorstep at 7 a.m. I unboxed it and immediately put it on my chair and tried it out. I'm happy to report instant relief."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

