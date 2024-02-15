Amazon's No. 1 bestselling concealer — Maybelline for the win — can hide signs of aging, and it's on sale for a mere $9

We're always looking for a good under-eye concealer, so when we heard from a few friends about this gem from Maybelline that's the number-one bestseller in the category on Amazon, we were intrigued. After all, this is the brand we rely on for affordable, reliable mascaras like Volum' Express Colossal Washable Mascara. We're adding Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer to our arsenal ASAP while it's on sale for a mere $9! It camouflages dark circles, blemishes and everything in between and it's formulated to make you look younger. Yes, please.

Why is this a good deal?

Could there be mega-popular concealer that delivers for under $10? Most concealers with rave reviews tend to run on the pricier side. Not only is this one marked down to $9 from $11, it also acts as multi-use makeup product — it's not just a concealer. Try a shade like the brightening 160 on the high points of your face to for a lifted effect. You can use a deeper shade under your cheekbones and on your temples for a classic contour.

Why do I need this?

Available in 18 different shades, including two specifically made for correcting and neutralizing uneven skin tone, the liquid concealer is seriously pigmented while still being lightweight. It can be used to cover up everything from dark under-eye circles to a surprise zit on your nose and brighten the inner corners of your eyes — all without leaving a cakey look. Instead, you'll get a slightly-luminous and medium-to-full coverage sheen.

As far as the "Age Rewind" name goes, the vegan formula includes a powerhouse combo of goji berries and Haloxyl to brighten dark circles. Because the formula itself is so thin, it blends super easily and offers buildable coverage on any area you'd like to disguise. You can even use the concealer as foundation.

We'd be remiss if we didn't expound on the iconic applicator. Instead of a doe-foot applicator, brush, sponge or your finger, the Maybelline concealer has a sponge (like a mini beauty blender) on the top. With a few simple clicks, the concealer rises to the top of the sponge. This allows for smooth and seamless product distribution without dirtying another makeup tool. It kinda makes the concealer look like a tiny microphone, which is fun, too.

The easy-to-use sponge applicator makes the concealer look like a fun mini microphone. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Needless to say, shoppers of all ages are obsessed with the Maybelline concealer. In fact, over 141,000 have given the product a five-star rating.

"My go-to cover-up," shares one Amazon shopper. "It blends easily with a sponge and makes any dark under-eye circles go away. And pretty inexpensive. Most importantly, not orange-y and doesn't slide into the crows feet."

"If you’re like me then you’ve tried 20-30 different concealers and never been really happy. This really is as good as the reviews say," writes one five-star reviewer. "My nose is Rudolph-red since I had skin cancer cells removed. It’s magic. Total coverage of the bright red. Not even green makeup could cut the red."

Some users, however, note that it's difficult to color match your perfect shade. One shopper found what they thought was the correct shade to be too yellow. Meanwhile, another who has tried three different shades says that they tend to be darker than you would think.

"I am older (50 plus) and have very fair skin and medium circles and lines under my eyes," another five-star reviewer writes. "I find that I can NOT wear thicker concealers anymore as they just settle in lines. This concealer is very silky and does a very good job of covering dark spots as well as smoothing out the lines. Will stock up on it just in case...."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

