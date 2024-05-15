New era at Shellburg Falls: Tweaked hikes, changed trailhead, burned but beautiful forest

One of the most popular hikes in the Santiam Canyon will look a lot different when it reopens Friday.

The Shellburg Falls Recreation Area has been closed since the 2020 Labor Day Fires burned across it, torching almost 75% of its forest north of Mehama and closing access to a site beloved by Salem residents.

Those who return this weekend will find a place that feels both familiar and entirely new.

To start, the location of the trailhead has been moved into a more remote location that requires a longer and bumpier drive. And while the waterfall remains beautiful, you can no longer hike behind it.

The upside is the area feels more like an outdoor destination, with multiple hiking and mountain bike trails branching out from a new day-use picnic area.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect and what to know.

'Tells the story of the Santiam Fires'

The most obvious change around Shellburg Falls is from the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire, which burned across the area during the Labor Day Fires.

Half of the trails are completely burned with little shade, open canopy and lots of direct sunlight. Another 25% are in a partly burned forest with some shade and 25% remain in mostly intact forest.

"A visit here really tells the story of the Santiam Fires," said Joe Offer, recreation program manager for Oregon state forests. "It shows how wildfire doesn't burn in a uniform way. It burns at different rates, different severity, and this is a great place to see that."

Popular Fern Ridge Trailhead closed for good

The Fern Ridge Trailhead, which once allowed hikers to reach Shellburg Falls, is no longer open.

Before the fires, one of the biggest appeals of Shellburg Falls was quick and easy access off Fern Ridge Road, a short jaunt from Highway 22 and Mehama.

That is no longer the case.

That trailhead was closed by the private owners frustrated with the overwhelming crowds of people visiting — and sometimes creating problems — before the fire. The old hike up the road and through pasture is closed for good and anyone attempting to access the falls that way can be cited for trespassing.

So, where is the new trailhead at Shellburg Falls?

The Shellburg Falls Recreation Area will reopen for the first time since the 2020 Labor Day Fires, showcasing trails, picnic areas and more.

The new trailhead is reached on a six mile drive from Highway 22, following a collection of mostly gravel and sometimes bumpy roads. The new trailhead and day-use area are located at what was previously a small campground.

The drive will be well-marked with signs pointing the correct direction, following Wagner, Ayers Creek and Shellburg roads. The new route has nice views of the Santiam Canyon, along with a mixture of burned and mature forest. It has the feeling of driving to a more remote Forest Service trailhead.

It takes longer than before, and while most cars will probably be OK, it’s not ideal for, say, a Prius or other low riding passenger cars.

New access crates more of a ‘destination feel’

Shellburg Falls Trail Map by Zach Urness on Scribd

There are two main trailheads in the recreation area along Shellburg Road: one for hiking and the other for mountain biking.

The hiking trailhead, which also hosts a large picnic shelter and day-use area, has five trails branching out from it, offering a host of loops and adventures. In all, there are about seven miles of hiking trails.

In the same area — on the same road — is the mountain bike trailhead, which is well-signed and features multiple trails dropping downhill to the road below. There are six different biking trails running about four miles.

And, anyone following the Lost Creek Trail can travel into Silver Falls State Park for more mountain biking.

Big changes for hike to Shellburg Falls

Joe Offer, recreation program manager for the Oregon Department of Forestry, looks down at Shellburg Falls from an upper viewpoint.

From the new trailhead, there are now two different routes to get a view of Shellburg Falls. The first is Upper Shellburg Falls Trail, which showcases the falls from above and drops to a viewpoint on a hike of 0.7 miles one-way (or 1.4 miles round-trip).

The second is Lower Shellburg Falls Trail, which can be reached from the August Mountain, Shellburg Creek or Vine Maple trails to access the lower and then the upper falls. Those routes are around 2 miles one way or (4 miles round-trip).

The two trails, coming in from different sides, now meet at the base of Shellburg Falls.

Closure of behind-the-waterfall trail, limits on loop

The 2020 Beachie Creek Fire impacted the previous trail under the waterfall, which is no longer accessible.

In the past, you could follow the trail behind the waterfall and continue on a longer loop.

But the trail behind the waterfall is closed and won’t reopen, officials said, because the ground behind the falls is unstable and not safe.

There are plans to eventually build a bridge that connects the two sides, but that is likely to take a while.

“We recognize that situation isn’t perfect, but we wanted to open what we have done and figure out the rest as we go,” Offer said.

Those up for a adventure are allowed to scramble across Shellburg Creek to connect the two sides of the trail, but it would be steep and tricky.

Mountain bike trails

The Oregon Department of Forestry management and volunteers work to get the mountain bike trails ready to open.

The same road to the hiking trail also accesses the mountain bike trails — they’re maybe a mile or two apart. Over the years, volunteers have crafted multiple downhill routes with names such as Bobblehead, Pusher, Payback and a flow trail called Barnubien.

Riders will typically ride from the mountain bike trailhead, down the trails and then follow the road back to the top. Some of the trails are steep, challenging and only made for experienced riders so make sure you’re prepared before heading out.

Just up the road, bikers can follow Lost Creek Trail into Silver Falls State Park to access that area’s many mountain biking trails.

Volunteers lead the way

Offer was quick to point out the amount of volunteer time and effort that went into the reopening of the Shellburg Falls area.

In particular, he highlighted the work of the Salem Area Trail Alliance, Cascade Trail Crew and Trailkeepers of Oregon.

A group gathers at the lower viewpoint below Shellburg Falls.

Directions to new Shellburg Falls Recreation Area

From Highway 22 in Mehama, follow Wager, Ayers Creek and eventually Shellburg roads — which should have pointers at all major junctions — to the mountain bike or hiking trailheads. Download map for details.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 16 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Shellburg Falls reopens with changes after 2020 Labor Day wildfires