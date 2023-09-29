Here’s When New Episodes of ‘The Wheel of Time’ Premiere



It's been a while (2 years to be exact), but The Wheel of Time is finally back. The second season of Prime Video's fantasy series premieres on September 1, and while audiences didn't love the first season according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews, another season means another opportunity for the streaming service to turn things around and create a loyal fanbase for the show. The show's second season has major expectations from audiences.

Starring Rosamund Pike, the series is based on Robert Jordan's famous book series and follows Pike as Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who can channel the One Power. Moiraine discovers a group of young villagers each could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being who could either save the world or condemn it. The series follows Moiraine and the villagers as they embark on a journey to save the world and reveal their destinies.

While there isn't much information about the new season, Rafe Judkins, the showrunner, revealed Season 2 will have the same number of episodes, but will be longer than before. The series will also have a cast switch-up, as new characters are set to be added and the major character Mat Cauthon has been recast, as reported by Deadline back in September 2021.

The series has already been renewed for a third season according to Deadline, so viewers can be rest assured if they get invested in the show now, there's more of The Wheel of Time to come. The book series spans 14 books (or 15 if counting the sequel), so there's an alarming amount of story left to tell. There's no question that if The Wheel of Time television series is a success, it could mean Amazon has another longtime fantasy series on its hands, much like it hopes with its other major series Rings of Power. If you want to stay up to date on every episode, we've got a handy release schedule for you.

When does the next episode of The Wheel of Time Season 2 premiere?

The next episode will stream on Friday, October6.

How many episodes of The Wheel of Time are left?

There is one episode left in The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Here's the complete release schedule for The Wheel of Time Season 2

Episode 1: Now streaming as of September 1

Episode 2: Now streaming as of September 1

Episode 3: Now streaming as of September 1

Episode 4: Now streaming as of September 8

Episode 5: Now streaming as of September 15

Episode 6: Now streaming as of September 22

Episode 7: Now streaming as of September 29

Episode 8: Premieres on October 6







