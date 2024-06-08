Go on epic expeditions with the best adventure tours of 2024

Summer is calling, and adventure awaits at every turn. Imagine the spray of water on your face as you navigate the rapids, the thrill of reeling in a catch on a sunlit sea, or the wind in your hair as you cycle through scenic trails. This season, embrace the call of the wild with our guide to the most amazing summer activities, from serene boat tours to heart-pounding white water rafting.

To help you plan your greatest adventure yet, USA TODAY 10Best asked readers to cast their votes for the best outdoor adventures across nine categories, and the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Adventure Tour Operator: Wild Women Expeditions

Wild Women Expeditions wins Best Adventure Tour Operator for second year in a row

Wild Women Expeditions specializes in “amazing outdoor adventures for all women.” The company leads trips to more than two dozen countries around the globe, with activities like canoeing, kayaking, cycling, hiking, surfing, sailing, and yoga.

Full list of winners: Best Adventure Tour Operator »

Best Aerial Adventure Park: Botanical World Adventures in Hakalau, Hawaii

Stunning scenery awaits at Botanical World Adventures

See Hawaii from a new perspective as you zoom across eight zip lines that run above and through Botanical World Adventures' rainforest canopy. Fly over waterfalls, pools, and flowering trees, and view exotic plants in the gardens.

The zip lines get faster and longer as you fly through the jungle, and the ride includes two side-by-side ziplines that allow you to race your friends to the finish! This experience is great for both young and old and all expertise levels of “zipping.”

Full list of winners: Best Aerial Adventure Park »

Best Bike Tour: Carolina Tailwinds

Carolina Tailwinds wins Best Bike Tour for third time

Carolina Tailwinds offers multiday, inn-to-inn bicycle tours to destinations largely around the eastern United States, with all bicycle vacations providing a nice balance between physical activity and relaxation.

From flat and easy to hilly and challenging, there are bike routes to choose from for all levels of riders. Guests stay at boutique hotels and country inns, with breakfasts and most lunches and dinners included.

Full list of winners: Best Bike Tour »

Best Boat Tour: Chicago's First Lady Cruises in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago's First Lady Cruises

The Chicago Architecture Center River Cruise aboard Chicago's First Lady is led by highly trained docents. On this 90-minute cruise, you'll hear highlights of the city's history, including stories about the visionaries who shaped Chicago's skyline. Options include both daytime tours and evening cocktail cruises.

Full list of winners: Best Boat Tour »

Best Fishing Charter: Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach, Florida

Hubbard's Marina claims the No. 1 spot for Best Fishing Charter for second consecutive year

In business since 1928, Hubbard's Marina is one of the top authorities for water-based recreation along Florida's Gulf Coast. Fishing trips range from half-day jaunts to 44-hour marathon excursions under the glow of the full moon. Beyond the realm of the reel, guests can also take part in sunset cruises, dolphin tours, and even camping trips on stunning Shell Key.

Full list of winners: Best Fishing Charter »

Best Helicopter Tour: Island Helicopters Kauai in Lihue, Hawaii

See Hawaii from above with Island Helicopters Kauai

There are few things more scenic than seeing the world from a helicopter, and the splendor of Kauai provides an ideal backdrop. Experienced pilots with Island Helicopters share facts about Kauai as you enjoy a bird's-eye view of lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, coastlines, and famous landmarks.

Full list of winners: Best Helicopter Tour »

Best Hot Air Balloon Ride: Grand Adventure Balloon Tours in Winter Park, Colorado

Grand Adventure Balloon Tours lets you float above The Centennial State

Grand Adventure Balloon Tours in Winter Park offers year-round flights above spectacular Colorado scenery. Views include the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain National Park, with the chance to fly low and spot local wildlife or splash and dash in a nearby pond or river.

Full list of winners: Best Hot Air Balloon Ride »

Best Kayak Tour: Santa Barbara Adventure Company in Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara Adventure Company

Renowned for its balmy Mediterranean climate, Santa Barbara is the perfect city for a lengthy kayak tour. Outdoor adventure aficionados can book both wildlife and sunset excursions along the coast with Santa Barbara Adventure Company, and as an added bonus, there’s no shortage of voyages to nearby Channel Islands National Park.

Full list of winners: Best Kayak Tour »

Best White Water Rafting Tour: Mild to Wild Rafting & Jeep Tours in Durango, Colorado

Mild to Wild Rafting & Jeep Tours

Mild to Wild Rafting & Jeep Tours leads rafting trips in Colorado, Utah, and Arizona, with a river for just about any thrill level and trips lasting anywhere from a few hours to several days.

Full list of winners: Best White Water Rafting Tour »

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10best.usatoday.com daily to vote in more Readers' Choice Awards.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: From biking to white water rafting, best adventure tours to book now