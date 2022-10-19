Clean your ride: This popular car trash can is down to $11 — save nearly 50%

As hard as we try to keep our cars in tip-top shape, it's easy for things to start piling up. The lack of storage space somehow makes it ok to toss that tissue, receipt or straw wrapper on the floor, in the cup holder or between the seats. But if you've had enough of your ride turning into a trash pile, over 46,000 Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution with the EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can. Even better, it's on sale from $11 right now.

EPAuto EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can $11 $20 Save $9 More than 46,000 shoppers are obsessed with this handy car trash can — it's "a game-changer" for keeping wrappers and more in their place. $11 at Amazon

The trash can measures 10.5 x 8.25 x 6.75-inches and holds up to two gallons at a pop (not bad). It won't flop around on those curves, either: It comes with an adjustable strap that attaches to your glove box, seat back, gear stick or center console. How to dump your garbage, you ask? The lid has a hole in the center for simply dropping things in. Bonus: The lid keeps everything securely inside and — happily — out of sight.

The bin is waterproof, so feel free to toss those leftover bevvies inside without worrying about leakage. Each can comes with 10 liner bags for easy trash removal. And the sides have mesh pockets for storage.

Keep your car in tip-top shape for just $11. (Photo: Amazon)

“Great for messy kids and adults alike,” wrote one shopper. “This has changed my ability to keep my car clean. It is easy to access on the back of my console doesn’t smell (though only put in receipts and wrappers), holds a ton, and is easy to clean and leakproof!”

“This waterproof trash can has been a game-changer in keeping my car clean,” raved another. “It doesn’t get in the way of leg room, and you can really load it up before it finally needs to be emptied. The cover on it is convenient and keeps the inside of your car looking clean and attractive without showing any trash.”

A third said: “You need this! I’m obsessed with my car trash can. I put everything in it from napkins to whole fast food cups. It’s lined so liquids don’t hurt it. Then I just undo the Velcro and empty it over a trash can. So simple and makes my car so much cleaner.”

The three camouflage options can be yours for just $11 right now — a sweet 46% off. For a simpler look, choose from five solid colors: black, dark gray, light gray, green and pink — all are marked down to $12. No matter which option you choose, thousands of shoppers agree this handy car trash can is a “must-have” essential for keeping all that garbage under wraps.

EPAuto EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can $11 $20 Save $9 More than 46,000 shoppers are obsessed with this handy car trash can — it's "a game-changer" for keeping wrappers and more in their place. $11 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop $300 $500 Save $200 Amazon

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Vacuum $320 $449 Save $129 Amazon

Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base $377 $650 Save $273 Amazon

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $120 $210 Save $90 Amazon

Eufy by Anker X8 Hybrid Vacuum and Mop $320 $650 Save $330 Amazon

Kitchen

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill $180 $230 Save $50 Amazon

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Stand Mixer $330 $380 Save $50 Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $140 $190 Save $50 Amazon

Lodge 3.6 Quart Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish with Lid $80 $120 Save $40 Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $32 $65 Save $33 Amazon

Bedding and home

Danjor Linens Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set $20 $38 Save $18 Amazon

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows $40 $64 Save $24 Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows for Sleeping $25 $80 Save $55 Amazon

CGK Hotel Luxury Queen Sheet Set $35 $45 Save $10 Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress $370 $546 Save $176 Amazon

Seasonal

Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower $30 $45 Save $15 Amazon

Snow Joe 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower $187 $249 Save $62 Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree $220 $400 Save $180 Amazon

TomCare Solar Light Torch 4-pack $66 $90 Save $24 Amazon