Clean your ride: This popular car trash can is down to $11 — save nearly 50%

Rebecca Carhart
·3 min read

As hard as we try to keep our cars in tip-top shape, it's easy for things to start piling up. The lack of storage space somehow makes it ok to toss that tissue, receipt or straw wrapper on the floor, in the cup holder or between the seats. But if you've had enough of your ride turning into a trash pile, over 46,000 Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution with the EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can. Even better, it's on sale from $11 right now.

The trash can measures 10.5 x 8.25 x 6.75-inches and holds up to two gallons at a pop (not bad). It won't flop around on those curves, either: It comes with an adjustable strap that attaches to your glove box, seat back, gear stick or center console. How to dump your garbage, you ask? The lid has a hole in the center for simply dropping things in. Bonus: The lid keeps everything securely inside and — happily — out of sight.

The bin is waterproof, so feel free to toss those leftover bevvies inside without worrying about leakage. Each can comes with 10 liner bags for easy trash removal. And the sides have mesh pockets for storage.

car trash can
Keep your car in tip-top shape for just $11. (Photo: Amazon)

“Great for messy kids and adults alike,” wrote one shopper. “This has changed my ability to keep my car clean. It is easy to access on the back of my console doesn’t smell (though only put in receipts and wrappers), holds a ton, and is easy to clean and leakproof!”

“This waterproof trash can has been a game-changer in keeping my car clean,” raved another. “It doesn’t get in the way of leg room, and you can really load it up before it finally needs to be emptied. The cover on it is convenient and keeps the inside of your car looking clean and attractive without showing any trash.”

A third said: “You need this! I’m obsessed with my car trash can. I put everything in it from napkins to whole fast food cups. It’s lined so liquids don’t hurt it. Then I just undo the Velcro and empty it over a trash can. So simple and makes my car so much cleaner.”

The three camouflage options can be yours for just $11 right now — a sweet 46% off. For a simpler look, choose from five solid colors: black, dark gray, light gray, green and pink — all are marked down to $12. No matter which option you choose, thousands of shoppers agree this handy car trash can is a “must-have” essential for keeping all that garbage under wraps.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

