Envisioning Greater: How June Dairy Month reminds us of dairy’s vital role in nutrition and our local agricultural economy

FILE - A view from Breakfast on the Farm in 2021. Paul Reetz, Ray Halbur, State Rep. Timothy Ramthun and Lisa McArthur make scrambled eggs Sunday, June 27, 2021. The event was at LaClare Family Creamery in Pipe.

Overall, June Dairy Month serves as a reminder of the vital role dairy products and producers play in our daily nutrition and the agricultural economy. Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Agri-Business Council takes this seriously.

June Dairy Month is an annual celebration dedicated to promoting and appreciating the dairy industry and its contributions to health and nutrition. It started as National Milk Month in 1937 and was later renamed to encompass all dairy products.

Historical records indicate this celebratory “holiday” was initiated by dairy distributors to help stabilize the dairy demand during the summer months, when production was at its peak.

Throughout history, June Dairy Month has aimed to encourage the consumption of dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt and butter while also highlighting the nutritional benefits they provide.

2024 Breakfast on the Farm: Parking will change to off-site shuttle services for Breakfast on the Farm June 23. Tickets are still available.

During June Dairy Month, Envision’s Agri-Business Council is busy, to say the least. In fact, they begin gearing up for it already in May with Day on the Farm. This precursor event provides a real farm experience to kindergarten and first-grade students. Each year, hundreds of students engage in this event.

June begins with June Dairy Day. This event kicks off the month with a plethora of activities for the whole family. Coinciding with the weekly Saturday downtown Fond du Lac Farmers’ Market, guests enjoy a petting zoo, dairy games, and lots of dairy-product tasting (cheese, milk, ice cream, popcorn and grilled cheese).

Arguably the largest agriculturally based event of our year, Breakfast on the Farm happens the fourth Sunday each June. For 35 years, the Agri-Business Council has organized this event, showcasing a local farm, along with the many farm-adjacent items that fall under the umbrella of agriculture. Guests enjoy a large country-style breakfast; music; local cheese tasting; a farm education zone; ice cream; a petting zoo; antique farm equipment; modern farm technology; and so much more.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac logo

Celebrating dairy is not excluded to one month a year. In fact, the largest overall impact happens during the academic year. Each school year, the Agricultural Ambassador Program visits more than 10,000 students. This program was developed out of a need to educate and inform adults and youth about the production and nutritional value of agricultural products produced in our community or state, as well as the impact agriculture has on our daily lives. The Agricultural Ambassador presents various educational programs in schools free of charge. In 2022, this program received a grant to expand the program and in late 2023, this program was recognized with the Classroom Agriculture Literacy Leadership Award by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.

More Envisioning Greater: Click here to read more Envisioning Greater columns

Also, slightly outside of June Dairy Month is the Fond du Lac County Fair. In 2022, the Agri-Business Council partnered with the fair to create an education area, including the “Moo-turnity Ward.” This experience allows children (and adults) to engage in farm activities, see baby animals, and if they’re lucky, see a cow be born!

The Agri-Business Council rounds out the year with an annual meeting and a gift box fundraiser (filled with local dairy treasures!). It seems there is always plenty to do in the world of agriculture.

To learn more about any of these items, please visit envisiongreaterfdl.com/agri-business-council/.

Tracy Qualmann is senior director of marketing & communication for Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: June Dairy Month in Fond du Lac showcases dairy's economic impact