Entryway color ideas – 10 best colors to use in an entrance hall

When adding color to our homes, it’s all too easy to forget the entryway; after all, it’s not as if we spend much time in this often small or narrow room.

As well as looking inviting in its own right, an entryway color scheme should set the tone for the rest of your home. Move it up on your decorating agenda: it’s a place to be bold and show your personality. Winning room colors and entryway paint pay attention to the mood, size and natural light, so whether you go for something playful or serene, here are some entryway color ideas to get you started.

BY SOPHIE WARREN-SMITH