'Entrepreneur at the age of 8.' Yarmouth Girl Scout breaks cookie record in Eastern Mass.

For eight-year-old Girl Scout Emma Hardigan, a typical cookie-selling day at a booth begins with creating a cookie display on the table and setting up the cash box.

Perched outside various local establishments, such as Grumpy’s Restaurant and the Daily Paper, Hardigan greets customers by flashing her pearly whites and asking if they’re interested in buying a box or two of the famous treats.

In her three years of being a Girl Scout, Hardigan has become somewhat of a pro at cookie selling. Last year, she was crowned “best cookie seller” in Eastern Massachusetts, selling 3,780 boxes. This year, she entered cookie season with a loftier goal.

“(She) asked ‘What was the most anyone ever sold?’,” Alissa Hardigan, Emma’s mom said. “It was, I think, 5,500 … and Emma said ‘Well, I want to do more than anybody else.’”

Hardigan sold 7,443 boxes, officially claiming the new record for most boxes sold in Eastern Massachusetts. Plus, she also earned the best cookie seller tile for the second year in a row.

“That type of selling means that a girl's entire village helps by purchasing cookies through her,” Barb Fortier, CEO of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts said. “The fact that it's her second year, she's like an entrepreneur at the age of eight.”

Eight-year-old Girl Scout Emma Hardigan, with Yarmouth Troop 64895, proudly shows off her sales certificate for selling 7,443 boxes of cookies.

After deciding to homeschool Emma before she turned five, Alissa started a Girl Scout troop for her daughter and other homeschooled girls in her community. The troop, Yarmouth Troop 64895, consists of eight girls aged 5 to 11.

“I thought that Girl Scouts offered so much exposure to so many different things,” she said.

The troop ran 86 booths throughout the season, doubling the number they hosted last year. Their hard work paid off as they were crowned the top-selling troop in Eastern Massachusetts, each earning a spot in the coveted “500 club,” which saw 564 Girl Scouts join this year for selling at least 500 boxes.

“It's incredible,” Fortier said. “It is not a norm. Typically, you don't get these types of selling levels with the younger girls, although to be honest, the most successful cookie sellers are the younger girls.”

The cookie tally sheet used by Troop 64895 to count cookies sales during their booth at Peterson's Market in Yarmouth on Jan. 19.

She also did individual sales to meet her goal, according to Alissa. Emma's success boiled down to her commitment, selling cookies for at least three hours a day, six days a week over the 14-week season.

“If you look at how many hours you put in, you can kind of guess how many you're gonna sell,” Alissa said. “Typically (there’s) two girls at a booth … (and) it's about a three-hour segment … they sell about 25 boxes an hour and the girls split that. She only gets half of that (and) she sold 7,443 (boxes) so it just tells you how many hours she put in.”

The troop’s three best sellers were Thin Mints (Hardigan’s favorite), Caramel Delites and Peanut Butter Patties. They set up booths at locations across the area, visiting local restaurants like Grumpy’s and Pailio’s Pizza and even posting outside of a Walmart in Brockton for the first time.

This year was also the first Hardigan could handle the money since she’s in the second grade. By working the cash box, Alissa said her math improved.

“(Boxes were) $6 this year, pushing her to learn all (her) sixes,” she said.

An up close picture of Yarmouth Girl Scout Emma Hardigan's award for selling the most cookies in Eastern Massachusetts.

As for next year, Hardigan enthusiastically is aiming big once more.

“I'm gonna sell 10,000,” she confidently said.

Emma will give a speech about her accomplishments to her fellow 500 Club members at the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts jamboree this Saturday at Canobie Lake and will act as “CEO” for the day with Fortier during Camp Favorite in July.

“I know when I'm looking out at the crowd on Saturday at our cookie event that I am looking at the faces of future entrepreneurs, politicians, educators and scientists and it's so exciting to know that the seeds for those types of opportunities for girls are being planted at such a young age,” Fortier said.

