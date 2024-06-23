Entergy New Orleans shares tips for a lower summer electric bill

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Summer has arrived in Louisiana, and with it comes both high temperatures and high costs for homeowners, so Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are sharing tips to keeping those costs lower as homes are kept cool.

Enjoy a day in City Park and two-course lunch special at Café NOMA during Restaurant Week

According to Entergy Louisiana, heating and cooling costs make up over half of an average person’s electric bill, and so increases in efficiency can impact month-to-month charges. Entergy also encouraged their customers to use their new Bill Toolkit website, as it includes programs and information that they say can help to improve efficiency and help manage monthly costs.

Entergy also recommended these seven tips to keep your homes cool in the summer and potentially lower costs:

Change air filters . Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

Buy a programmable thermostat . A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off . Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction – counter-clockwise during summer – to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in . Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork . Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

Use the myAdvisor tool on myentergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

Country music trio Chapel Hart excited to be home for upcoming free shows

Additionally, Entergy leaders said there may be federal and financial assistance available for those who need it through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and emergency bill assistance for people with disabilities and older adults through Entergy’s The Power to Care program.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.