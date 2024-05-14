Enrolled in CalFresh? Get free tickets to this aquarium

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced Monday that anyone enrolled in federal food assistance benefits in California will be able to go to the aquarium for free.

Aquarium officials say they joined the Museums for All program; starting May 27, they will provide free admission to anyone enrolled through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as CalFresh.

Qualifying persons will receive a complimentary entry for up to four people with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

“We want everyone to experience the joy, wonder, and sustenance a healthy ocean provides,” said Aquarium Executive Director Julie Packard. “Joining Museums for All supports our vision of a future where the ocean flourishes and people thrive in a just and equitable world.”

The rules for visiting the aquarium through Museums for All are:

Valid SNAP/EBT card and photo identification with a matching name

Qualifying beneficiary must be present

No advance ticket purchase is necessary

Admission is valid during all regular Aquarium operating hours; no restricted dates

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

