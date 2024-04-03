Enjoy a taste of Fort Worth at food, wine fest; listen to live music, sample bites

If you’re a foodie looking for a taste of the cuisines that the Fort Worth area has to offer, the Food and Wine Festival is a good place to start.

The festival runs Thursday, April 4, to Sunday, April 7, at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, 5000 Clearfork Main St. It’s the perfect setting to mingle and treat your taste buds while under the stars.

From tacos and tequila to burgers and brews, the festival provides a way to connect with the area’s growing roster of chefs, food artisans, and craft brewers. But it’s more than food and fun, organizers also donate the proceeds to a non profit organization that raises funds to support aspiring chefs.

Bites and wines will be offered by more than 100 vendors at the festival and with a Weekender pass you can get early access to all four events. Individual tickets runs from $55 to $85 and most events begin at 6:30 p.m.

Live music, open flame cooking, and small plate samples will also be featured in the series of events. The festival is open to adults only (21+). Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals.