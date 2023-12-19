How To Enjoy a St. Barth Family Vacation on a Budget

Want to enjoy the luxury of St. Barth without spending too much? Here's your guide to making that happen.

Saint-Barthelemy—also known as St. Barts and St. Barth—is a French-speaking Caribbean island known for its beauty, laissez-faire attitude, opulence, and safety. Although it's home to about 10,000 inhabitants, including locals whose families emigrated there hundreds of years ago, the island attracts more than 200,000 tourists each year—and for good reason.

"The beauty of St. Barth is in the scenery, culture, food and atmosphere," says Kim Thiery, food and beverage manager at Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barth, a five-star hotel in Gustavia, the island's capital. "Travelers come to visit this special island and experience a piece of heaven."

But that piece of heaven often comes with a big price tag; St. Barth is typically more expensive than other Caribbean islands, so it may not be the average family's first choice of vacation. The good news is, with a few expert tips, a more affordable St. Barth family vacation is possible.

Planning Your Budget-Friendly Trip to St. Barth

Visit in the off-season

Late November through early January—aka the holiday season—is peak time in St. Barth, and prices of hotels and airfare skyrocket. Locals say you’ll find the lowest rates in April through June. That's also a good time to avoid the heavy crowds, which can be ideal for family travel.

Later in the summer and through November is hurricane season. Many restaurants and hotels shut down for much of that time to boot.

By November, though, things tend to start picking up again and you may find a good deal earlier in the month.

Explore your transportation options

Getting to St. Barth can be a little tricky as there are no direct flights from the U.S. to the island's Gustaf III Airport (SBH). To get there, you will likely stop at the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) airport in Sint Maarten, a nearby island, before taking another mode of transportation.

One option is a plane. You can take Winair, a government-owned Dutch airline based in Sint Maarten, which gets you there in about 10 minutes or so. This tends to be a pricier option.

"As a solution that saves money, locals and seasoned St. Barth travelers fly to Sint Maarten and use the St Barth Commuter, a 10-minute flight between SXM and SBH, saving money and still getting the same services as the more expensive options," says Maud Maciak, founder of GoWhee, an interactive app helping parents find family-friendly places and experiences with the help of a network of communities that offer insight. "These sorts of cost and time savings are especially critical for traveling families."

You'll want to watch your flight time, though. Many of the St. Barth Commuter flights have connection times that require you to stay overnight. There is no customs and border protection facility in the Princess Juliana Airport so you will not be able to travel to St. Barth on the Commuter if you leave that airport.

"If you decide to leave this airport, you’ll have to lug the kids and baggage to the St. Martin Grand Case Airport on the French side of the island, where they have a customs facility," explains Maciak.

Keep in mind, these are small planes and the runway at the airport in St. Barth is only 2,100-feet long and 60-feet wide.

Anna Halkidis Gustaf III Airport in St. Barts

Not a fan of small planes? You can also get to St. Barth by boat. Parents traveling to the island often love the Great Bay ferry boat option—a 45-minute trip between the two islands. It's cheaper than flying, often with better connection times.

But you'll have to think about motion sickness with this option. "If your kids have—or if you could potentially find out during this trip that they experience—sea or motion sickness, then this may not be the right option for your family," points out Maciak.







Pro Travel Tip

If possible, only travel with carry-on luggage when going to St. Barth. That way you aren't required to clear the immigration at St. Maarten's SXM airport, according to the St Barth Commuter. That can be helpful for families traveling with young kids.







Where To Stay in St. Barth

Villas tend to be a preferred option for anyone visiting St. Barth, especially families. They offer more space for everything your family may need and can be more affordable. "WIMCO Villas offers some great off-season rental rates," says Paula Conway, publisher of Conway Confidential, a luxury travel and lifestyle publication.

You'll want to check out St. Jean and Flamand quartiers (or districts) for villas.

"Our community recommends booking a place up on the hills instead of by the beach since the views are usually better and the breeze keeps the mosquitoes at bay," says Maciak. "This option is best if you plan on visiting the island during the day and staying in at night."

Since driving on the island can be tough for newbies and taxi service isn't readily available, staying in Gustavia may be a better option for families since it's is walkable. "There’s a lovely stroller-friendly walk along the quays that starts at the entrance of Gustavia and ends at the Territorial Museum, which has a library where kids can borrow books for their stay," points out Conway.

If you prefer Gustavia, a place like the aforementioned Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf can be ideal. Again, if you travel during the off-season, you may get better prices on even the most luxurious hotels like this one—and it will be worth the splurge.

"Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf is nestled on the hillside of the island with breathtaking views of the Caribbean sea, opulent accommodations, semi-private beaches, and opportunities for adventure," says Thiery. Along with bungalows, the hotel offers villas, which can accommodate large families.

But there are also three-star hotels on the island, including P'tit Morne and Bare Des Anges, and low-key accommodations, such as Les Cottages Les Sucriers, which offer affordable deals.

Courtesy of Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barth The view from Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf

Dining With Kids in St. Barths

Truth is, food in St. Barth can be expensive, and your options for eating more locally and affordably when traveling with kids is limited. But there are some spots families love—and the food tends to be delicious and fresh.

Some places worth checking out include:

Isoletta for pizza

La Creperie for breakfast or dessert

Fish Corner for seafood (there's a kids menu too!)

Jo Jo Burger for burgers

Eddy’s Ghetto for local vibes and Creole food

Les Bananiers for French-inspired food and nice views

Ti Corail for food truck lovers (This is right on the beach!)

Beefbar for a great lunch or dinner with a wide variety and gorgeous views (This is located in Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barth and is up the street from the popular Shell beach—more on that below.)

Bonito for French Pan-American cuisine and good vibes (This is a more upscale dinner but locals rave about it and there's often a DJ too.)

Tamarin for creative cuisine and outdoor beauty (This is another on the pricier side but worth the experience and tropical vibes.)







Pro Dining Tip

Lunch is a great time to dine as you can head to high-end restaurants with your kiddos and spend less. It's also the best time to take in the stunning island views. According to Maud Maciak of GoWhee, local families check daily lunch specials on Le News St Barths.









Family-Friendly Activities in St. Barths

Enjoy the beach

Of course, heading to the beach is a must when you're in the Caribbean. Shell Beach in Gustavia is popular among beach-loving families who enjoy looking for shells. "Shell Beach is the ideal spot for combing the beach for beautiful tiny shells and an outstanding collection of natural shell fragments," says Conway. Families can pay to rent beach chairs or sit on the sand for free. Plus, there's Shellona, a delicious restaurant at the beach, although it's on the pricier side. Keep in mind, the water here tends to get deep fast.

Another great option is Grand Cul-de-Sac, about five miles from Gustavia, which is protected by a coral reef barrier. It’s known for its calm and shallow waters and offering water sports, including jet skiing, windsurfing, and kayaking.

If you rent a car (or an open-top Moke if you're feeling adventurous), you can also check out Gouverneur, St. Jean (another great place for water activities), and Corossol beaches.

For outdoorsy families, you will want to check out Colombier beach. You can get there by hiking (sneakers, hat, and water bottles are advised) or by boat.

Courtesy of Hotel Barriere Le Carl Gustaf Saint-Barth

Go on a hike

St. Barth is the perfect destination for families who love to hike. Again, the Colombier is a must for this activity. It takes about 30 minutes to conquer the Colombier and you'll end up in a scenic beach.

But that's not all. You can also hike the Petit Cul de Sac to end up at natural pools. Or head on the Pointe Milou Trail, a 45-minute adventure, or the Morne du Vitet Trail, a 90-minute hike that leaves you at the island’s highest point. For an easier hike, you can try the 20-minute Fort Gustave Trail.

Whichever hike you embark on, know that the terrain tends to be steep and rocky so this is recommended for older kids, and for families who have hiked before. And make sure you have the right hiking gear.

Explore some history

There are a few museums and art galleries that artsy families may want to visit around the island.

A memorable dive into history is also possible at the Domaine de Félicité, which features 10 rooms and a serene garden. The space once belonged to the Swedish Governor Norderling. A guided tour will take families through homes filled with old artifacts, and a garden with local plants and animals, including some big turtles.

Go snorkeling

Technically you can snorkel on any beach if you have equipment. But there are some spots on the island worth heading to.

Colombier Beach is an ideal snorkeling spot where you’ll see seagrass beds and various marine life. Then there’s also Marigot Bay, a secluded area with calm and shallow water, and Petite Anse, a small bay with coral and animal life.

The Grand Cul-de-Sac is another great place to go snorkeling and see coral formations. If you're lucky, you can also see or swim alongside sea turtles at this beach. (What a great opportunity to teach kids about the importance on protecting the marine environment!)

Get artsy

Need some time away from the sun? Engage your kids in arts and crafts at the Vicky Feerie studio where they’ll learn various crafts and even meet local kids. Or head to Blue Gecko, a ceramic studio where they can make some fun pieces.







For Extra Help on the Island

If you need a helping hand while on vacation, check out Vip Kids Concierge and My Little Circle. "Two companies that can provide you with entertainment, reliable babysitting services, and many more activities," says Maud Maciak of GoWhee.







No matter how you choose to spend your vacation, remember making memories with your family through quality time is all that matters. So whether it's just a beach day, a walk through town with ice cream, or enjoying views in your villa, know there's nothing wrong with keeping it simple if that's what you prefer.

