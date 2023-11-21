Enjoy These Major Black Friday Deals on Nintendo Switch Console Bundles, Games & Accessories for Up to 50% Off
With Black Friday (and, of course, Thanksgiving) right around the corner, it’s only natural that we all start thinking of the things we’d love to buy for ourselves and the people we love. From getting new running shoes to start a new hobby with a bang, buying new skincare to give your skin a much-deserved boost, and much more, we’re all getting our wallets ready for the major sales to come.
And, speaking of major sales, discounts for Nintendo Switch consoles, games and accessories are already happening we have the inside scoop. So, if buying any Nintendo Switch-related items is on your must-buy list, scroll below!
Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2023: What to Expect
When browsing online for Nintendo Switch discounts, major sales can be found at Amazon, Target, Best Buy and beyond. For consoles and major bundles, Best Buy has some great Black Friday deals for a great price. For games and accessories, both Amazon and Target have a number of options to choose from, ranging from 15% to 50% off.
To check out all the deal, keep reading!
Best Nintendo Switch Deals at a Glance
Best Nintendo Switch console deal: Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299.
Best Nintendo Switch game deal: Sonic Superstars for $34.99, 42% off.
Best Nintendo Switch accessories deal: Nintendo Switch traveler for 50% off.
Best Nintendo Switch Console Deals for Black Friday
Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
$299.99
This bundle is perfect for anyone getting into Switch gaming, an intro kit if you well. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch, two classic Joy-con controllers and an already downloaded game of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
$349.99
In addition to Nintendo Switch (of the OLED Model) with two Joy-con controllers, this bundle also includes an already-downloaded version of Super Smash Bros ($60+ value).
Best Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for Black Friday
Sonic Superstars
$34.99
$59.99 42% off
$34.99
$59.99 42% off
In Sonic Superstars, enjoy the Sonic world as your explore the brand new mystical Northstar Islands. Players can choose to be Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy Rose!
Just Dance
$29.99
$39.97 25% off
$39.99
$59.99 33% off
In the most recent version of Just Dance, friends and family can join in dancing some of the best hits over the years. Among the songs on the 2024 version are “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny, “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK, and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.
Super Mario Odyssey
$39.99
$59.99 33% off
In Super Mario Odyssey, follow Mario and his trusted companion Cappy as they explore and collect Power Moons all throughout their globe-trotting adventure.
Additional game deals:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – $24.99, 29% Off
LEGO Brawls – $14.99, 25% Off
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – $34.99, 30% Off
Nintendo Switch Sports – $39.99, 20% Off
Best Nintendo Switch Accessories on Sale for Black Friday
28-Piece Accessory Bundle
$43.99
$54.99 20% off
From a doc station to steering wheels, this 28-piece accessory bundle has every accessory a Switch fan could even dream of.
Nintendo Switch Traveler
$18.68
$21.99 15% off
$9.99
$19.99 50% off
Whether its to take the Switch to a friend’s house or just to another room, a traveler like this will make transporting it easy and failproof!
