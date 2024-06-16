Enjoy local bites with the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross will host A Taste on the River on Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m. The event will take place at Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, in East Moline, according to a press release.

Food from local chefs will be featured along with live music from The Yoyos and a silent auction. Some silent auction items will include a Treehouse Getaway, a Fly the Flag Picnic Quilt and A Sweet Year basket.

Local chefs and restaurants will include:

A Guy and a Grill

Bally’s Quad Cities

DeBord Catering

G’s Gourmet Popcorn

Isle Casino Hotel

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Ohhh Wee Taste and See Catering

Quartet Senior Living

Senior Star at Elmore Place

Proceeds from the event will support the American Red Cross mission of providing free smoke alarms and free fire safety education in addition to helping people impacted by disasters like fire and severe weather.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale now. To buy a ticket and participate in the silent auction, click here.

