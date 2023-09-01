Enjoy the High Life at This Charles Gwathmey-Designed Pied-à-Terre Atop NYC’s Iconic Sherry-Netherland Hotel

Always wanted to sit back and relax in a professionally coiffed abode overlooking some of the best scenery New York City has to offer—one holding court in a rarefied prewar building with access to ritzy amenities like room service from the famed Harry Cipriani restaurant, for instance?

Well, if you happen to have an extra $4.45 million lying around and are eager to spend it, this luxe four-room apartment on the 20th floor of one of Gotham’s first branded hotel residences just might be the ideal spot to settle down in unique style. After all, The Sherry-Netherland Hotel has been described as “more than a place to live, it is a way of living.”

More from Robb Report

Records show the co-op premises have long been occupied by billionaire financier Gary Winnick and his wife, artist and author Karen Winnick, who happen to be the very same couple currently shopping around their legendary Casa Encantada estate in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles for a whopping $250 million.

An entrance hallway introduces some of architect Charles Gwathmey’s signature high modernist style.

Tailored to suit their personal tastes in the late 1990s by revered high modernist architect Charles Gwathmey, the unit lies on the 20th floor of the exclusive 38-story Schultze & Weaver-designed structure. Developed in 1927 by Louis Sherry and Lucius Boomer, the Fifth Avenue stalwart has been resided in through the years by A-listers the likes of David Bowie, Diana Ross, Barbra Streisand, George Burns, Jack Warner and Francis Ford Coppola.

Billed in the listing as “offering an unparalleled level of attention to detail,” the property features two bedrooms and two baths in 2,000 square feet of elegant art-deco living space accented with rich hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom millwork, exotic wood finishes, ample built-ins and designer lighting throughout.

The spacious primary bedroom boasts a dressing room and an onyx-clad bath.

Highlights include an entrance hallway that flows to a wet bar-equipped living room displaying a dining solarium that opens to a wraparound terrace facing Fifth Avenue and Central Park, and a galley-style kitchen outfitted with stainless Viking appliances and a curving banquette for casual meals. A spacious primary bedroom boasts a dressing room and an onyx-clad bath, and elsewhere is another en-suite bedroom with bespoke wood paneling that’s been converted into an office space.

The new owner also will have access to a wealth of building amenities courtesy of a substantial $21,616 monthly HOA charge, including a 24-hour doorman and concierge, along with room and housekeeping services, a fitness center and valet parking.

In addition to their NYC apartment, the Winnicks also maintain the aforementioned Casa Encantada estate, formerly owned by the late hotelier Conrad Hilton and billionaire retired Dole Food Products chairman David Murdock. The couple purchased the 1930s property for $94 million back in 2000.

The listing is held by Shawn Elliott and John Carbone of Nest Seekers International.

Click here for more photos of Gary Winnick’s New York City pied-à-terre.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.