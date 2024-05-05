Enjoy day of family fun at Slocum VFDs 47th annual Mother's Day Weekend Barbecue and Auction

May 4—More food and fun are being added to the Slocum Volunteer Fire Department's 47th annual Mother's Day Weekend Barbecue and Auction.

"This year the fun kicks off on Friday night," said Slocum Fire Chief Ben Missildine. "In years past we always had people stopping by when we were cooking on Friday to see if we had anything ready they could buy. Last year we started selling chopped beef barbecue sandwich plates and did really well with that, so we are bringing that back again this year."

People can start buying at 10 a.m. Friday, with a barbecue sandwich, chips and drink costing $12.

"We've also added a corn hole tournament to the activities," Missildine said. "It's a $50 entry fee per team with double elimination. Half of the proceeds will go to the department and the other half will go to payouts."

The corn hole tournament is being held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, in the Slocum school parking lot, 5765 E. State Hwy 294.

Saturday's activities kickoff at 7 a.m. at Slocum ISD with a Melvin Chapin Memorial Trail Ride. A parade, open to the public, will meander through town, starting at 10 a.m. The barbecue plates will be ready to serve at 10 a.m. for $18 a plate. People can purchase chopped beef sandwich plates for $15.

Those who would like to pre-order are asked to call Nikki by Thursday, May 9, at 214-212-3610.

The Slocum VFD will deliver for orders of 20 or more.

Watch the signs and drive around to the back of the cafeteria to purchase barbecue through the drive-thru.

Cash, credit cards and VENMO are accepted. The Venmo address is @Slocum-VFD.

Missildine said there will be an array of bounce houses and slides for the kids, as well as a lineup of emergency vehicles and a Flight for Life Helicopter.

The One Light Town band will provide live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The live auction is set to start at 1 p.m. and the reunion will begin at 2 p.m.

They also will have gifts for Mother's Day.

"We always have a great lineup of auction items," said Missildine, including a Santa Monica Grill that features a built-in pizza oven, Yeti coolers, tools, pocket knives, fire pits, handmade tables, Mother's Day baskets and some handmade corn hole broads."

According to Missildine, the Slocum volunteer fire department was started by community members after one of their neighbors lost a house to a fire.

Since 1976, the Slocum Volunteer Fire Department paid for its maintenance, operations and equipment with a barbecue and homecoming on Mother's Day weekend. The mop sauce recipe has been handed down through the years and remains the same to this day.

"When I took over the event as fire chief, at the age of 19, they gave me the mop sauce recipe on a piece of paper," Missildine said. "That recipe is the one we have used for 46 years. And all the potato salad, beans and desserts are homemade."

For this annual event, the department cooks 1,500 pounds of brisket, 250 pounds of sausage, 250 pounds of hot links and 250 pounds of ham.

Missildine said it takes some 60 volunteers to make it all work.

All proceeds go toward the department's annual operational fees.

Although Slocum's VFD contracts with the county for $20,000 a year, Missildine said around $14,000 of that money is used to pay the department's annual insurance.

He said the department also works to get grants, such as those from the Texas Forest Service, and has always been well supported by donations from the community.

This year, Missildine said they are hoping to raise funds to purchase rescue tools and a new brush truck.

For those who would like to support the department but cannot make the event, donations can be sent to Slocum Volunteer Fire Department, 5710 E. State Hwy 294, Elkhart, TX 75839. All contributions are tax deductible.