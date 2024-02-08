An English Castle With 900 Years of History Just Listed for $12 Million

Appleby Castle in the UK has had a slew of owners in its 900-year lifespan, and now you can be one too.

Located in Cumbria, a county in northwest England bordering Scotland, the centuries-old structure has hit the market for £9.5 million (or roughly $12 million). Originally built in the 12th century, the historic spread hasn’t changed hands in 27 years since it was scooped up by seller Sally Nightingale. According to Bloomberg, Nightingale turned the castle into a hotel in 2013 following her divorce but left a 7,750-square-foot wing for herself. Set on 25 acres within the picturesque Eden Valley, the Grade I-listed property is positioned at the edge of The Lake District, England’s largest national park and a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The castle itself has a rich and varied history that goes all the way back to Roman times. Most famously, it was owned by Hugh de Morville, a knight known for assassinating Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury. At one point, it fell into the hands of the Clifford family and was passed down to different generations over 400 years. Lady Anne Clifford, the only surviving child and heiress of George Clifford, third Earl of Cumberland, was reportedly instrumental in the refurbishment of the estate which she inherited from her father in the 17th century.

“Appleby Castle is a unique relic from medieval England,” notes the listing, which is held by Guy Bradshaw of United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty. The compound features the motte-and-bailey castle, which sports sandstone walls, a medieval gate, and a pitched roof. Plus, there’s a traditional Norman keep (a defensive structure) a 13th-century round tower, three cottages, a walled garden, and a tennis court. Since Nightingale took ownership, the keep, which is the oldest part of the castle, has been restored and converted into a four-floor museum, dubbed the Norman Centre.

Altogether, the property comprises a whopping 22 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, and 20,000 square feet of living space. Inside, the castle has a ton of period features including a 15th century dining room with soaring high ceilings. Plus, there are two great halls, one also from the 15th century, and the other dating back to the 12th century. In the years since Nightingale lived there, the home has seen its fair share of modern upgrades. The palatial pad is now equipped with a gym, a hot tub, a sauna, and a game room. In terms of the decor, there are tons of authentic, period-appropriate furnishings that Nightingale brought in and believes should remain in the castle even after she’s gone. “There’s one or two pieces I’d like to keep, wherever I go,” she told the news site.

