Today only: Enerplex air mattresses are on sale at Amazon and they arrive by Xmas
Whether you have family coming over for the holidays or your kids and grandkids regularly like to swing by, you need a comfy bed they can crash on. And if you don't have the space in your guest room, an air mattress can be an excellent option. Not only are they cheaper and ridiculously easy to put together, but when they're not in use, you can store them in a closet and not give them a second thought until you need to pull them out again. Plus: Does anyone actually enjoy sleeping on the couch?
One of Amazon's top-rated air mattresses, the EnerPlex, is on sale for today only for up to 46 percent off. That means you can score a luxe air mattress starting at just $48!
Starting at $48 (was up to $120), amazon.com
This mattress is entirely waterproof and puncture-resistant and can be used on the floor, as a portable mattress or even as a camping bed. They take hardly any time to set up, too — the twin size inflates in just under two minutes.
Over 21,700 five-star shoppers have raved about the plush mattress. Shared one: "We are thrilled... We have purchased it for our guests but, after spending a very comfortable night on it, we may be taking it over for our own use!"
Even those with back pain love it: "Sold and comfortable!! No leak design with two separate inflation and deflation values!! Best air mattress out there...I sleep better on this than a conventional mattress. I wake up with less back pain and no more numbness in my arm!"
A third chimed in: "I have serious back and neck pain and never thought I could sleep on air mattress, but this one is great! It’s so easy to inflate and deflate and adjust to my preferred firmness."
Grab one today while they're on sale!
Starting at $48 (was up to $120), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
