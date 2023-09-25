It's a light bulb moment: At $7 a pop, these hands-free headlamps are a no-brainer
What is it?
When you lose power, flashlights are great, but sometimes you need both hands. That's when this Energizer LED Headlamp comes to the rescue. Now just $7 a pop (it comes in a two-pack), this handy little gadget is ideal for camping, evening runs or anytime you need light in an emergency situation.
These long-lasting, water-resistant headlamps are exactly what you need when the lights go out. Batteries included.
Why is this a good deal?
You're getting two for the price of one. That's one for you and one for your partner, or a backup for you if you live alone. At under $7 each, this is an incredible deal.
Why do I need this?
These are comfortable, compact headlamps that you can throw during an emergency (or simply to explore your attic). The light is 12 times brighter than the standard LEDs for headlamps, providing up to 100 lumens and illuminating things as far as 40 meters in the distance. You can switch to a red light mode for use that won't interfere with your night vision, or to improve your visibility to others.
Best of all, these are rugged. If you happen to bump your head or drop the headlamp, it will likely survive — it's rated for drops up to one meter. It's also comfortable, which is a far cry from a lot of headlamps we've used in the past. Too many of them squeeze against the forehead and result in headaches.
While these take any kind of AAA battery, you can use rechargeable batteries to make sure you always have a light ready to go when you need it.
What reviewers say
More than 3,000 people swear by these. Just take it from one fan: "So simple and sharp lighting! Very lightweight, meets all my needs and expectations. I would definitely order again!"
"I use these to unload grocery trucks. The trailers seldom have lights. They do the job! Also the red low light setting is great for when I fly my drones at night. I’m not temporarily blinded," said another shopper.
"I oversee construction contracts and am often in unlit hospital basements and was in dire need of a headlamp for my safety hat. This Energizer Universal Plus headlamp is a huge step up from using cell phone flashlights to see. I plan to utilize the yellow light feature on the Energizer Universal Plus Headlamp when in dark basements at work," said one five-star fan. "As hurricane season approaches, and the inevitable power outage will be here sooner than we'd like. I know that the red light feature on the headlamp will come in handy. I plan to buy this item again; one for home and one for work."
"I live in an area affected by hurricanes, these little headlamps are in my must-have hurricane supplies," wrote a grateful shopper "After [Hurricane] Ian destroyed our town and we didn't have electricity, this little lamps really made our lives easier in the dark."
Most users were happy with the purchase; the only complaint several reviewers had was that the light "doesn't tilt, so it's not a good choice for reading." (Psst: If you are looking for the right reading light, check out this No. 1 bestselling neck LED light, also on sale!)
Why reach for a flashlight, when you can have both hands free with these baddies?
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
