Endless Possibilities: E.O. Smith seniors celebrate graduation

MANSFIELD — It was a beautiful sunny day, perfect for a graduation. Students, along with their families and friends, gathered at the Jorgensen Center of the Performing Arts at UConn’s campus on Tuesday evening.

Senior class vice president Bella McDonough spoke to her peers and quoted philosopher Lao Tzu, who said, “When the student is ready, the teacher appears. When the student is truly ready, the teacher will disappear.”

McDonough said at that very moment, they stood at the threshold of a new chapter in their lives, ready to embark on their journeys filled with opportunities, challenges and endless possibilities.

“As we reflect on our time here, we recognize the invaluable guidance of our mentorship we have received from our teachers, families, and friends,” McDonough said.

On that night during the graduation ceremony, 257 students embarked on a journey that would lead them to the end of their high school years and prepare them for life outside E.O. Smith High School.

Following McDonough’s encouraging words to her classmates, the concert choir performed “Viva La Vida,” as originally performed by Coldplay.

Morgan Perry, school counselor, presented the Edwin O. Smith Award, which is presented on graduation day.

The award was founded after the school’s inception in 1958.

“Mr. Smith lived in Mansfield for 59 years after joining the UConn faculty of 1901 to teach English and Economics,” Perry said. “While at UConn, he coached the baseball and football teams, performed classical guitar and served as a school’s president for a short time.”

Perry said Smith said as a state representative for 28 years, he was known as a hard worker and famously wrote rewrote state statutes

using language that would make sense to the average citizen.

This year’s recipient of the award was Akosua Hansen.

Perry said Hansen has worked tirelessly as a student and as a member of various athletic teams and clubs

Superintendent Sharon Cournoyer said when she came to the district in 2020, she felt like she was part of the freshman class.

“Graduations are more than just ceremonies; they are milestones that mark the end of one journey and the beginning of another,” Cournoyer said.

Cournoyer continued on to quote Nelson Mandela: “A bright future beckons. The onus is on us, through hard work, honesty and integrity, to reach for the stars.”

Students started their freshman year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading them down many obstacles, from schools closing at one point to learning through Zoom meetings, canceled sports and life-changing challenges every day.

“Your journey has been filled with challenges and triumphs, lessons learned and friendships forged,” Cournoyer said. “With you, I became a part of the E.O. Smith community in July of 2020. I actually feel like we began our freshman year together.”

Cournoyer said the year began with masks, hybrid learning and then with desk shields.

“Our sports programs were suspended, and our teachers worked endlessly to help keep standards high. They gave you all they had to make sure that you were prepared for whatever it was that you wanted to do,” Cournoyer said.

Cournoyer reminded everyone that they were tough during those times.

“You forged your way by reimagining what your learning can look like and by embracing your opportunities both before and after our return to normal,” Cournoyer said. “You became advocates for what you needed in your learning and taught all of us what can be accomplished when you put your mind to it.”

Many students will head to college, while others will continue with entrepreneurship and other journeys.

Graduates Yasmine Moya Del Rio of Mansfield and Heather Boisvert of Columbia said they were excited to finally be graduating.

“It’s a miracle from God that I’m graduating because I almost did not,” Boisvert said.

Moya Del Rio said it’s a new beginning for their fellow graduates and that it’s their last hoorah.

“I think it a really momentous occasion because a lot of us have been waiting four years to do this, and I think it’s the start of a new beginning for people going to college, the service, work, or whatever they are doing,” Del Rio said.

Del Rio said she is a female entrepreneur who owns a landscaping company and will continue with it after graduation.

“I am happy that all of us get to be here today celebrating who we are and what makes E.O. Smith special,” Del Rio said.

Del Rio said that after graduation, she would continue her landscaping business, attend Eastern Connecticut State University for the first two years, and then transfer to UConn to study mechanical engineering.

Graduate Boisvert said she will start off at Three Rivers Community College for general studies on a pathway to nursing. Afterward, Boisvert said she would transfer to Eastern Connecticut State University for a nursing degree.

Emma Flora-Marie Roberts of Mansfield said she was excited to be graduating and looking forward to the next chapter in her life.

“I plan on going to MCC (Manchester Community College) and then after to Eastern,” Roberts said. “I want to major in literature to be an English teacher and write my own book.”

Roberts said she is interested in teaching juniors in high school.