These Endearing Nicknames for Dad Are as Creative as His Jokes

Although we put all the pressure on coming up with birth names, odds are that the silly nickname whose origin is unbeknownst to most is what sticks! That remains true for boyfriends, husbands, grandmas, grandpas, dads, and even dogs. Take Ree Drummond’s nickname for her husband Ladd, “Marlboro Man,” that was born years ago at a baby shower and has persisted ever since. Even the Drummond kids have an affectionate nickname for their dad, “Laddy Daddy,” that they’ve shared in countless birthday and Father’s Day messages throughout the years!

Like Ladd’s many monikers, the best nicknames for dads are those that come from hilarious inside jokes, sweet or funny memories, or references to your shared interests. And when the right nickname for dad comes around, you’ll know immediately because it’ll roll off the tongue and stick like glue—kind of like the endless dad jokes your old man can’t seem to stop telling. 😂

To get things pop-ping, we’ve gathered the best nicknames for dads that your Main Man will love. Sure, common names like Dad, Daddy, and Father are fine, but a man as special as your dad deserves an equally unique nickname like the ones below. Ahead, you'll find ideas that fit every type of dad, whether he’s more of a Softie or a Sarge. There are even nicknames inspired by pop culture, like Popeye and Papa Smurf, along with classic words for dad from around the world. Best of all, once you choose a nickname for your Poppa Bear, you can use it to add a personal touch to your Father’s Day messages and Father’s Day cards, too!



Buff Strickland

Cute Nicknames for Dads

Pops

Old Man

Softie

Chief

Poppa Bear

BFF

Poppy

The Man

Boss

Superman

Buddy

Father

Pa

Super Dad

Main Man

Daddy

Captain Cuddles

Silver Fox

Zen Master Dad

Sensei

Paw Paw

Best Friend

Golf Guy

D-Dawg

Mr. Mustache

Daddycakes

Sugar Pop

Big Bear

King of the Castle

Maestro

Big Guy

Marshmallow Man

Padre

Coach

BBQ Boss

Sir

The Pioneer Woman

Funny Nicknames for Dads

Baldie

Dude

Big Papa

Daddy-o

Yes Man

Father Time

The Daddinator

Big Daddy

Mister Mom

The Dadster

The Pun-isher

The Big Kahuna

Dadillac

Mr. Fix-It

Daddington

Padrino

Dadsicle

Captain

Big Boss

Wise Owl

Pop Tart

Sarge

Grillmaster

Snoozer

Mr. Money Bags

Old Dude

Mountain Man

Papi Chulo

Papaccino

Captain Chuckles

Grin Guru

Paparazzi

Father Goose

Daddy Doodle

Tough Guy

Daddy Long Legs

Baron of BBQ

Pop Star

Pops-a-Lot

Ree Drummond

Pop Culture Nicknames for Dads

Laddy Daddy

Papa Smurf

Popeye

007

Ace

Mr. Incredible

Daddy Poppins

Dadzilla

Iron Man

Notorious D.A.D.

Mufasa

Darth Vader

Thor

Richie Rich

Papa John

Ree Drummond / Instagram

Nicknames for Dads Around the World

Baba (in Arabic and Persian)

Vader (in Dutch)

Père (in French)

Vati (in German)

Papá (In Spanish)

Tata (in Serbian)

Pai (in Portuguese)

Isä (in Finnish)

Taytay (in Filipino)

Appa (in Korean)

Babbo (in Italian)

