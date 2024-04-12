These Endearing Nicknames for Dad Are as Creative as His Jokes

Although we put all the pressure on coming up with birth names, odds are that the silly nickname whose origin is unbeknownst to most is what sticks! That remains true for boyfriends, husbands, grandmas, grandpas, dads, and even dogs. Take Ree Drummond’s nickname for her husband Ladd, “Marlboro Man,” that was born years ago at a baby shower and has persisted ever since. Even the Drummond kids have an affectionate nickname for their dad, “Laddy Daddy,” that they’ve shared in countless birthday and Father’s Day messages throughout the years!

Like Ladd’s many monikers, the best nicknames for dads are those that come from hilarious inside jokes, sweet or funny memories, or references to your shared interests. And when the right nickname for dad comes around, you’ll know immediately because it’ll roll off the tongue and stick like glue—kind of like the endless dad jokes your old man can’t seem to stop telling. 😂

To get things pop-ping, we’ve gathered the best nicknames for dads that your Main Man will love. Sure, common names like Dad, Daddy, and Father are fine, but a man as special as your dad deserves an equally unique nickname like the ones below. Ahead, you'll find ideas that fit every type of dad, whether he’s more of a Softie or a Sarge. There are even nicknames inspired by pop culture, like Popeye and Papa Smurf, along with classic words for dad from around the world. Best of all, once you choose a nickname for your Poppa Bear, you can use it to add a personal touch to your Father’s Day messages and Father’s Day cards, too!

Cute Nicknames for Dads

  • Pops

  • Old Man

  • Softie

  • Chief

  • Poppa Bear

  • BFF

  • Poppy

  • The Man

  • Boss

  • Superman

  • Buddy

  • Father

  • Pa

  • Super Dad

  • Main Man

  • Daddy

  • Captain Cuddles

  • Silver Fox

  • Zen Master Dad

  • Sensei

  • Paw Paw

  • Best Friend

  • Golf Guy

  • D-Dawg

  • Mr. Mustache

  • Daddycakes

  • Sugar Pop

  • Big Bear

  • King of the Castle

  • Maestro

  • Big Guy

  • Marshmallow Man

  • Padre

  • Coach

  • BBQ Boss

  • Sir

Funny Nicknames for Dads

  • Baldie

  • Dude

  • Big Papa

  • Daddy-o

  • Yes Man

  • Father Time

  • The Daddinator

  • Big Daddy

  • Mister Mom

  • The Dadster

  • The Pun-isher

  • The Big Kahuna

  • Dadillac

  • Mr. Fix-It

  • Daddington

  • Padrino

  • Dadsicle

  • Captain

  • Big Boss

  • Wise Owl

  • Pop Tart

  • Sarge

  • Grillmaster

  • Snoozer

  • Mr. Money Bags

  • Old Dude

  • Mountain Man

  • Papi Chulo

  • Papaccino

  • Captain Chuckles

  • Grin Guru

  • Paparazzi

  • Father Goose

  • Daddy Doodle

  • Tough Guy

  • Daddy Long Legs

  • Baron of BBQ

  • Pop Star

  • Pops-a-Lot

Pop Culture Nicknames for Dads

  • Laddy Daddy

  • Papa Smurf

  • Popeye

  • 007

  • Ace

  • Mr. Incredible

  • Daddy Poppins

  • Dadzilla

  • Iron Man

  • Notorious D.A.D.

  • Mufasa

  • Darth Vader

  • Thor

  • Richie Rich

  • Papa John

Nicknames for Dads Around the World

  • Baba (in Arabic and Persian)

  • Vader (in Dutch)

  • Père (in French)

  • Vati (in German)

  • Papá (In Spanish)

  • Tata (in Serbian)

  • Pai (in Portuguese)

  • Isä (in Finnish)

  • Taytay (in Filipino)

  • Appa (in Korean)

  • Babbo (in Italian)

