These Endearing Nicknames for Dad Are as Creative as His Jokes
Although we put all the pressure on coming up with birth names, odds are that the silly nickname whose origin is unbeknownst to most is what sticks! That remains true for boyfriends, husbands, grandmas, grandpas, dads, and even dogs. Take Ree Drummond’s nickname for her husband Ladd, “Marlboro Man,” that was born years ago at a baby shower and has persisted ever since. Even the Drummond kids have an affectionate nickname for their dad, “Laddy Daddy,” that they’ve shared in countless birthday and Father’s Day messages throughout the years!
Like Ladd’s many monikers, the best nicknames for dads are those that come from hilarious inside jokes, sweet or funny memories, or references to your shared interests. And when the right nickname for dad comes around, you’ll know immediately because it’ll roll off the tongue and stick like glue—kind of like the endless dad jokes your old man can’t seem to stop telling. 😂
To get things pop-ping, we’ve gathered the best nicknames for dads that your Main Man will love. Sure, common names like Dad, Daddy, and Father are fine, but a man as special as your dad deserves an equally unique nickname like the ones below. Ahead, you'll find ideas that fit every type of dad, whether he’s more of a Softie or a Sarge. There are even nicknames inspired by pop culture, like Popeye and Papa Smurf, along with classic words for dad from around the world. Best of all, once you choose a nickname for your Poppa Bear, you can use it to add a personal touch to your Father’s Day messages and Father’s Day cards, too!
Cute Nicknames for Dads
Pops
Old Man
Softie
Chief
Poppa Bear
BFF
Poppy
The Man
Boss
Superman
Buddy
Father
Pa
Super Dad
Main Man
Daddy
Captain Cuddles
Silver Fox
Zen Master Dad
Sensei
Paw Paw
Best Friend
Golf Guy
D-Dawg
Mr. Mustache
Daddycakes
Sugar Pop
Big Bear
King of the Castle
Maestro
Big Guy
Marshmallow Man
Padre
Coach
BBQ Boss
Sir
Funny Nicknames for Dads
Baldie
Dude
Big Papa
Daddy-o
Yes Man
Father Time
The Daddinator
Big Daddy
Mister Mom
The Dadster
The Pun-isher
The Big Kahuna
Dadillac
Mr. Fix-It
Daddington
Padrino
Dadsicle
Captain
Big Boss
Wise Owl
Pop Tart
Sarge
Grillmaster
Snoozer
Mr. Money Bags
Old Dude
Mountain Man
Papi Chulo
Papaccino
Captain Chuckles
Grin Guru
Paparazzi
Father Goose
Daddy Doodle
Tough Guy
Daddy Long Legs
Baron of BBQ
Pop Star
Pops-a-Lot
Pop Culture Nicknames for Dads
Laddy Daddy
Papa Smurf
Popeye
007
Ace
Mr. Incredible
Daddy Poppins
Dadzilla
Iron Man
Notorious D.A.D.
Mufasa
Darth Vader
Thor
Richie Rich
Papa John
Nicknames for Dads Around the World
Baba (in Arabic and Persian)
Vader (in Dutch)
Père (in French)
Vati (in German)
Papá (In Spanish)
Tata (in Serbian)
Pai (in Portuguese)
Isä (in Finnish)
Taytay (in Filipino)
Appa (in Korean)
Babbo (in Italian)
You Might Also Like