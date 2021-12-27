Save up to 50 percent on sneakers, athleisure wear and more during the epic end-of-year sale at Adidas

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

’Tis the season for serious savings at Adidas: Time to treat yourself! (Photo: Adidas)

You did it. You made it through the holidays, as weird or as wonderful as they may have been. Now it's time to (finally!) think about yourself, take stock of holes in your wardrobe and hit the sales. The best place to start? At Adidas, of course, where comfort, style, and workout motivation come together to help you jump into 2022 — and whatever it brings.

Now is the moment: Adidas just added hundreds of new styles to their end-of-year sale, and the savings are truly jaw-dropping. If you're planning to shop til you drop at Three Stripes, it makes sense to join the Creators Club; that's an easy (and free) way to rack up reward points, get free shipping and earn early access to sales.

Here are our current favorites at the Adidas sale. There's no promotional code needed, but you have to hustle: These deals are set to end on New Years Eve at 1:59 p.m. PST.

Save $22: Retro Luxury Hoodie

A throwback style that never goes out of style! (Photo: Adidas)

A surprise fleece lining brings unexpected warmth, and the quilted pocket is adorably retro. Strategic color-blocking makes this hoodie extremely flattering, as well. It makes a great late gift, too. Reports one shopper: "The length of this sweater is perfect. It sits right in the waist. The kangaroo like pocket is probably my favorite part, just to store my wallet when I’m on the run. Perfect up-and-go outfit."

$53 $75 at Adidas

Save 50 percent: Utilitas Hooded Parka

https://fave.co/3eodAtR

This is the perfect time of year to scoop up a high-quality parka. Prices are low and stock is high. This beauty has just enough personality to motivate you to venture out in the chill. A universally flattering (yet surprising!) color and classic lines makes for a coat you'll love for years. Please note the huge pockets and removable fur trim. Says one shopper, "...This was better than I ever thought. Jacket has such a good fit. I love it."

Story continues

$80 $160 at Adidas

Save 40 percent: Adidas by Stella McCartney Padded Cap

Can you be chic and warm at the same time? Yes, you can. (Photo: Adidas)

Fold it down to keep ears warm, button it up to get some air. Thanks to some smart engineering (and something called COLD.RDY technology), this cool hat keeps you nice and cozy. "This cap is so nice — the material is soft," says one shopper. "It’s comfortable, and great quality as always from Stella. It definitely looks the part!"

$48 $80 at Adidas

Also available in blue— at an even lower price! (Photo: Adidas)

We so appreciate a slim sweatshirt with a funnel-neck — both from a practical perspective (warm and cozy) and style-wise (it frames the face and is super flattering). This one, made of a sweat-wicking blend, is great for a brisk walk, under a down vest. Says a shopper: "This sweatshirt is super soft and comfy. I’m so happy with my purchase. Perfect for the gym or running errands."

$39 $55 at Adidas

The compression fit means support AND comfort. (Photo: Adidas)

Motivation for your 2022 fitness resolution: a great pair of flattering, comfy, high-rise workout tights. An inner mesh pockets holds your key. And if you work up a good sweat, even better. Count on the moisture-wicking fabric to keep you feeling great. Says one devotee: "These tights are a great fit and very comfortable! Excellent quality! I may purchase another pair."

$39 $55 at Adidas

Save $21: Postmove Shoes

An everyday sneaker, we love these kicks because the extra bit of platform and a super soft midsole feels like you're walking on a cloud. (Photo: Adidas)

We love these kicks, because the extra bit of platform and super-soft midsole create the feel of walking on a cloud (and give you a little extra height, to boot). Says one shopper: "Super comfy and stylish. The quality is amazing, too. Genuinely so happy with my purchase!

$49 $70 at Adidas

Save 50 percent: Oversize Ripstop Track Jacket

An easy layer with a flattering high collar: Look cool without even trying. (Photo: Adidas)

Look forward to (distant) springtime, with this nylon track jacket, a nice layer for April showers and perfect for May flowers. Says one happy customer: "I love everything about this jacket. It can go out on the town or on the court. It’s that versatile. Great quality, color and style. I recommend you get 2 because it will be your favorite jacket of all time."

$45 $90 at Adidas

Save $6: Air Mesh Waist Pack

This slim beauty won't add bulk — and it's exactly the right size for essentials. (Photo: Adidas)

Face it, the most practical items are not always the prettiest. And finding a waist pack that you don't mind being seen in can be a challenge. This pretty little thing is juuuust right. It also makes a perfect gift, just in case you forgot someone last week. Says one discerning shopper: "I tried a few different packs but this one was exactly what I was looking for — two sections so things don't jiggle around and not too puffy or too thin."

$24 $30 at Adidas

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.