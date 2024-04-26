Enchanted Tea at The History Museum

Apr. 25—SOUTH BEND — The "Enchanted Tea," presented by The History Museum, 808 W. Washington St. at 2 p.m. May 11.

Taking place in the elegant Leighton Gallery, the event features tables of eight, each decorated to reflect all the charm of fairies, a news release stated. This one-of-a-kind experience offers a menu of savories, sweets, and classic teas and is catered by the Oliver Inn Bed and Breakfast.

Tours of the Morning Room, Dining Room, and Master Bedroom on the first and second floors of the Oliver Mansion will be offered. Built in 1897, the historic house retains all original furnishings, providing a remarkable glimpse of how the Oliver family lived.

Tickets are $30/adults; $25/members; $15/youth 6-17; and $5/children 5 and under. Reservations are required by May 5 and can be made online at historymuseumSB.org.

For information, call 574-235-9664, ext. 6256 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.