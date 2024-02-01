Empty Bowls marks its 10th year in Wisconsin Rapids. Here's how you can enjoy a bowl of soup and help the community.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Focus Our Communities with United Services (FOCUS) will host the South Wood County Empty Bowls event in a few weeks in Wisconsin Rapids.

The 10th annual event will be held Feb. 17 at the new FOCUS site at 2321 W. Grand Ave. and will help purchase food to assist people in need in the south Wood County area.

Here's what you should know ahead of the event.

When is the event?

The Empty Bowls event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17.

How much does it cost?

Guests are asked to donate $10, and they will receive a bowl of the soup of their choice, a beverage and a cookie. They also can choose a handmade bowl made by a local potter or student to take home with them.

Which restaurants are participating?

Local restaurants participate each year, each bringing in a type of soup for people to choose as they go through the line. This year, more than 10 local restaurants are joining the effort.

Soups will be provided by: Aaron’s Wines & Steins, Anchor Bay Bar & Grill, Chat-R-Box Catering, Danny K’s Pub & Grill, Grace’s Family Restaurant, Great Expectations, Jennings & Co., Junkyard Bar & Grill, Misty’s Menu, Olympic II Family Restaurant and Sportsmen’s Pub & Grill.

Is the event just for soup?

While the meal provided is soup, the event also includes a raffle. Businesses in the community have donated services and products that will be raffled off at this event.

Did you go last year?

While this year is the third year FOCUS is leading the event, it’s the organization’s second year hosting it in person. If you attended the event last year, event organizers made improvements to the flow of traffic as people get into and wait in line to pick out their bowls and choose their soup.

What’s FOCUS?

FOCUS was formed in 2020 as the South Wood Emerging Pantry Shelf, The Neighborhood Table and Rapids Family Backpacks merged to create one organization to better serve the Wisconsin Rapids area at a centralized location. By sharing a home base, the organization can be more efficient while sharing resources to fight hunger.

How long has it been open on West Grand Avenue?

While the organization formed in 2020, it took time for the three groups to integrate and move into their new home.

In 2021, Mark Sparhawk of Sparhawk Properties purchased a building on West Grand Avenue and a few months later, FOCUS announced that Sparhawk had learned the organization was looking for a new home. Sparhawk said he was grateful to be able to offer a space for an organization to continue its efforts to help the community.

FOCUS opened in May 2022.

Business news in Wisconsin Rapids: Wisconsin Rapids Ocean Spray workers will hold union vote in February. How does it work?

Development projects to watch in 2024: Noodles & Co., Kwik Trip, former Shopko property and more

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: South Wood County Empty Bowls marks its 10th year in Wisconsin Rapids