These Emotional Quotes Will Help You Through Your Long-Distance 'Ship



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



If you’re here right now, I can only assume that you’re coping with a long-distance relationship, and all of the ups and downs that come along with it. On one hand, you’ve never cherished time spent with your partner more—but on the other, you’ve never missed them more, either. Maybe you're staying up and FaceTiming for hours every night, or “Come Back…Be Here (Taylor’s Version)” is slowly becoming your most played song this year.

Besides planning a whole trip around visiting your S.O.—which can take a lot of time and money—there’s unfortunately not a lot that can comfort you while you’re away from your partner. But remember: you're not alone. Lots of other couples have gone through successful long-distance relationships, and come out of them happier than ever!

To remind you that happier (and closer) times are ahead with your S.O., and that distance really is just… distance, here are some long-distance relationship quotes to get you through your time apart. You got this!



The Best Quotes For A Long-Distance Relationship

1. “The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again.” —Charles Dickens

2. “Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

3. “No matter where you go, you will always be in my heart.” —Anthony T. Hincks

4. “Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love.” —Munia Khan

5. “Love has no age, no limit; and no death.” —John Galsworthy

6. “Love, having no geography, knows no boundaries.” —Truman Capote

7. “And ever has it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation.” —Khalil Gibran

8. “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.” —Maya Angelou

9. “Love is space and time measured by the heart.” —Marcel Proust

10. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.” —Charles M. Schulz

11. “As long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” —Donna Lynn Hope

12. “Distance means so little, when someone means so much.” —Tom McNeal

13. “Love reckons hours for months, and days for years; and every little absence is an age.” —John Dryden





14. “You don’t develop courage by being happy in your relationships everyday. You develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.” —Barbara De Angelis

15. “I exist in two places, here and where you are.” —Margaret Atwood

16. “That’s how you know you love someone, I guess, when you can’t experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too.” ―Kaui Hart Hemmings

17. “Once trust is built, distance cannot kill it. Time and space alone cannot destroy authentic connection.” —Vironika Tugaleva

18. “I believe in the immeasurable power of love; that true love can endure any circumstance and reach across any distance.” —Steve Maraboli

19. “Distance is not for the fearful, it’s for the bold. It’s for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It’s for those who know a good thing when they see it, even if they don’t see it nearly enough.” —Meghan Daum

20. “Definition of a long-distance relationship: ‘Inconveniently the most effective way to find out if you really love each other.” —Anonymous

21. “Distance between two people is inconsequential when their souls are united.” —Matshona Dhliwayo

22. “If you cannot hold me in your arms, then hold my memory in high regard. And if I cannot be in your life, then at least let me live in your heart.” —Ranata Suzuki

23. “Whether you’re by my side or a plane ride away, having you in my life has made me a better person.” —Anonymous





Cute Quotes For A Long-Distance Relationship

24. "You know it’s true love when no matter how far the distance is, he can still make you smile." —Anonymous

25. “I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars.” —J.M. Storm

26. “I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.” —A.A. Milne

27. “Flash forward and we’re taking on the world together, and there’s a drawer of my things at your place.” —Taylor Swift

28. “May the moon kiss you to sleep until I can.” —Anonymous

29. “We only part to meet again.” —John Gay

30. “I want to be with you. It’s as simple and as complicated as that.” —Charles Bukowski

31. “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” —Ghandi Mahatma

32. “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart).” —E.E. Cummings

33. “My dear, I think of you always and at night I build myself a warm nest of things I remember and float in your sweetness till morning.” —Zelda Fitzgerald

34. “I wish I could show you, when you are lonely or in darkness, the astonishing light of your own being.” —Hafiz

35. “I close my eyes, thinking that there is nothing like an embrace after an absence, nothing like fitting my face into the curve of his shoulder and filling my lungs with the scent of him.” —Jodi Picoult





36. “I'm only one call away, I'll be there to save the day. Superman got nothing on me.” —Charlie Puth, “One Call Away”

37. “I don’t cry because we’ve been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together.” —Donna Lynn Hope

38. “Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love.” —Munia Khan

39. “I would walk 500 miles and I would walk 500 more just to be the man who walks a thousand miles to fall down at your door.” —The Proclaimers

40. “I just wanted you to know you were missed.” —Megan Erickson

41. “How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake.” —David Jones

42. “I’ll hold you in my heart, until I can hold you in my arms.” —J.M. Barrie

43. “Salute to me, I’m your American Queen and you move to me like I’m a Motown beat and we rule the kingdom inside my room.” —Taylor Swift

44. “While I sleep, I dream of you, and when I wake, I long to hold you in my arms. If anything, our time apart has only made me more certain that I want to spend my nights by your side, and my days with your heart.” —Nicholas Sparks

45. “My heart is your home, wherever in the world you are—you will always have a place to stay.” —K.A. Hill





46. “In this California king bed, we're ten thousand miles apart. I've been California wishing on these stars for your heart, for me, my California king.” —Rihanna

47. “Just in case you ever foolishly forget; I’m never not thinking of you.” —Virginia Woolf

48. “If need be, you can live in my heart…rent free…all utilities included.” —Unknown

49. “They say that home is where the heart is, but that’s not where mine lives.” —Taylor Swift

50. “And I will wait, I will wait for you.” —Mumford & Sons

51. “I fell in love with her when we were together, then fell deeper in love with her in the years we were apart.” —Nicholas Sparks

52. “The simple lack of her is more to me than others’ presence.” —Edward Thomas

53. “Your absence has not taught me how to be alone; it has merely shown me that when together we cast a single shadow on the wall.” —Doug Fetherling

54. “I found that I missed him the more he was absent from my life, and the more I missed him, the more I loved him.” —Donna Lynn Hope

55. “Well, it's a windin' road when you're in the lost and found. You're a lover, I'm a runner and we go 'round and 'round. And I love you but I leave ya, I don't want you but I need ya. You know it's you that calls me back here, baby.” —Zac Brown Band

56. “If I could fall into the sky, do you think time would pass me by? 'Cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles if I could just see you tonight.” —Vanessa Carlton

57. “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” —A.A. Milne

Sad Quotes For A Long-Distance Relationship

58. “Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.” —Emily Dickinson

59. “I told myself ‘Don’t get attached,’ but in my mind I play it back, spinning faster than the plane that took you.” —Taylor Swift

60. “Sometimes, when one person is missing, the whole world seems depopulated.” —Alphonse de Lamartine

61. “The smell of your skin lingers on me now. You're probably on your flight back to your hometown. I need some shelter of my own protection, baby. Be with myself and center clarity, peace, serenity.” —Fergie

62. “I felt like I was leaving a piece of my soul behind the moment you left. And every second that passes, I miss you like that, times a million.” —J.A. Huss

63. “I hear it in your voice—you’re smoking with your boys. I touch my phone as if it’s your face.” —Taylor Swift

64. “There’s solace in the thought that I will never finish missing her.” —Jim Crace

65. “I miss you, like everyday. Wanna be with you, but you're away.” —Beyoncé

66. “And when the daylight comes I'll have to go, but tonight I'm gonna hold you so close. 'Cause in the daylight we'll be on our own, but tonight I need to hold you so close.” —Maroon 5

67. “I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly.” —Franz Kafka





68. “I have died everyday waiting for you. Darling, don't be afraid, I have loved you for a thousand years. I'll love you for a thousand more.” —Christina Perri

69. “We’ll meet again, but you’re a lifetime away, and I need you now.” —Karen Quan

70. “Nothing makes a room feel emptier than wanting someone in it.” —Calla Quinn

71. “Saying goodbye is death by a thousand cuts, flashbacks waking me up.” —Taylor Swift

72. “I wake to you everywhere. Yet you are not here.” —Nayyirah Waheed

73. “I’m here without you, baby, but you’re still on my lonely mind. I think about you, baby, and I dream about you all the time.” —3 Doors Down

74. “A single person is missing for you, and the whole world is empty.” —Joan Didion



75. “I must admit, I miss you quite terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby.” —Lemony Snicket

76. “You know I left a part of me back in New York.” —Taylor Swift

77. “When you're gone, the pieces of my heart are missin' you. When you're gone, the face I came to know is missin', too.” —Avril Lavigne

78. “Poets use countless words to describe their pain, but I only need three: I miss you.” —Caroline George

79. “My world is thinning and it’s all because of one person I’m missing.” —Sanober Khan

80. “They said: ‘Write the longest sentence you know.’ I wrote: ‘A life without you.’” —Unknown

81. “We could call it even, you could call me ‘babe’ for the weekend.” —Taylor Swift

82. “I keep myself busy with the things I do, but every time I pause, I still think of you.” —Cecelia Ahern

83. “These four lonely walls have changed the way I feel, the way I feel, I'm standing still. And nothing else matters now, you're not here. So where are you? I've been callin' you, I'm missin' you.” —Naughty Boy

84. “If I miss you any harder, my heart might come looking for you.” —Gemma Troy

85. “And I chose you, the one I was dancing with in New York.” —Taylor Swift

86. “I've been thinking 'bout you. Do you think about me still? Do ya, do ya? Or do you not think so far ahead? ‘Cause I been thinking bout forever.” —Frank Ocean

87. “Distance sometimes lets you know who is worth keeping, and who is worth letting go.” —Lana Del Rey

88. “You're always there, you're everywhere, but right now, I wish you were here.” —Avril Lavigne

89. “You’re everywhere except right here and it hurts.” —Rupi Kaur

90. “I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain. And I don't wanna fit wherever. I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home.” —ZAYN and Taylor Swift

91. “Today is just another day of trying to get by without you.” —Ranata Suzuki

92. “It's a quarter after one, I'm all alone and I need you now.” —Lady A

Heartfelt Quotes For A Long-Distance Relationship

93. “Love knows not distance; it hath no continent; its eyes are for the stars.” –Gilbert Parker

94. “How is it that he’s always in my thoughts even when I am not thinking?” —Sanober Khan

95. “I could've spent forever with your hands in my pockets, picture of your face in an invisible locket. You said there was nothing in the world that could stop it.” —Taylor Swift

96. “For when the cold winds blow, I will close my eyes calmly knowing I am anchored to you.” —Tyler Knott Gregson





97. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” —Audrey Hepburn

98. “Love will travel as far as you let it. It has no limits.” —Unknown

99. “It's just another night, and I'm staring at the moon. I saw a shooting star and thought of you. I sang a lullaby by the waterside and knew if you were here, I'd sing to you.” —Ed Sheeran

100. “If you are not too long, I will wait here for you all my life.” —Oscar Wilde

101. “Missing someone is a part of loving them. If you’re never apart, you’ll never really know how strong your love is.” —Unknown

102. “Where we love is home—home that our feet may leave, but not our hearts.” –Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

103. “Distance never separates two hearts that really care, for our memories span the miles and in seconds we are there. But whenever I start feeling sad, because I miss you, I remind myself how lucky I am to have someone so special to miss.” —Cheryl Ott

104. "If you fall I will catch you, I'll be waiting...time after time." —Cyndi Lauper

105. “When two hearts are meant for each other, no distance is too far, no time is too long, and no other love can break them apart.” —Jaime Lichauco

106. “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” —Helen Keller





107. “I want you forever, not just for tonight.” —Sylvain Reynard

108. “Distance is not for the fearful, it’s for the bold. It’s for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love. It’s for those who know a good thing when they see it, even if they don’t see it nearly enough.” —Meghan Daum

109. “Being in a long-distance relationship is like being in school all over again: Distance teaches us to appreciate the days that we get to spend together and how to define patience. It reminds us that every moment together is special, and every second together should be cherished… And just like when I was in school, I’d rather skip class and kiss you in the stairwell.” —Lisa McKay

110. “If you never left again, I would still spend the rest of my life missing you.” —Tessa Bailey

111. “I hope you don't mind that I put down in words how wonderful life is while you're in the world.” —Elton John

112. “We were together even when we were apart.” —Shannon A. Thompson

113. “I don’t know what they are called, the spaces between seconds—but I think of you always in those intervals.” —Salvador Plascencia

114. “Across the ocean, across the sea, startin' to forget the way you look at me now. Over the mountains, across the sky, need to see your face, I need to look in your eyes.” —Justin Bieber

115. “Keep holding on 'cause you know we'll make it through, we'll make it through. Just stay strong 'cause you know I'm here for you, I'm here for you.” —Avril Lavigne

116. “I miss you in ways that not even words can understand.” —Gemma Troy

117. “I miss your voice because it is a symphony; your scent because it is a treasure; your smile because it is a jewel; your hug because it is a masterpiece; and your kiss because it is a miracle.” —Matshona Dhliwayo

118. “The only good thing about being apart is that I always have something beautiful to look forward to.” —Anonymous

119. "I'm a thousand miles away, but, girl, tonight you look so pretty, yes, you do. Times Square can't shine as bright as you, I swear, it's true." —Plain White T’s

120. “She affected me, even when she was absent.” —Shannon A. Thompson

You Might Also Like