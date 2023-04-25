Recognize these 10 emojis? Surprise — here's what they really mean!

The real meaning of some emojis may surprise you! (Photo: Getty)

Imagine what your messages and emails would look like if emojis didn't exist. Your jokes would fall flat half the time, your excitement might be overlooked and your lighthearted comment could come across as aggressive or inappropriate. Emojis humanize our digital communication, helping us express ourselves genuinely in the absence of actual facial expressions and tone of voice — and a recent study showed that emojis evoke empathy in the vast majority of people.

While you may consider yourself an emoji aficionado, consider this, too: you might be using some emojis all wrong. Emojis may be fun and ubiquitous, but they're also misused about 50 percent of the time, according to one study. The smiley face and the red heart may be pretty straightforward, for instance, but what about the smiley face open hands? Or the smiley face with a single tear? Some are vague, and others are downright misinterpreted.

Emojis like the smiley face and red heart are pretty straightforward, but others are more ambiguous. (Photo: Getty)

10 of the most misunderstood emojis

Here, we break down 10 of the most commonly used emojis. Their real meanings might surprise you!

1. 😤 Face blowing steam from its nose

This raging bull-like emoji is most often used to express anger and frustration. But believe it or not, it was originally intended to depict triumph and pride!

2. 🙇 Person bowing

You read that right: this emoji is actually a person bowing in reverence — it could even be used sarcastically — and not what many people think it is: a person banging their head on the table from frustration!

3. 🥲 Smiling face with tear

This is a confusing one that's often used to express sadness. But check out that Mona Lisa-like smile. The smiling face with a tear was originally intended to depict someone smiling through the pain, but can also be used to express tender happiness or gratitude.

4. 😋 Face Savoring Delicious Food

If you've been using this emoji to convey flirtation or sassiness, you're not alone. You're also not correct! This emoji's official name is "face savoring delicious food," so it's really as simple as that.

5. 📛 Name badge

No, this one is not fire! Shocking, right? It's actually a name badge — apparently this tulip shape is common for name badges in Japan — and it's meant for when you're introducing yourself.

6. 😪 Sleepy face

You might read this face as sad — or even sick — but this is actually a face to use when you want to express that you're sleepy. The runny nose takes its inspiration from anime, where it's used to convey being tired.

7. 😥 Sad but relieved face

This emoji has become a universal symbol for being worried or nervous, but it actually mean the opposite: that you're relieved but also sad. In other words, you're conflicted.

8. 🙀 Weary cat

You might be shocked to learn this cat is not shocked; it's weary or tired! It's supposed to be the feline equivalent of the weary face 😩, which seems to be an entirely different expression, but there you go!

9. 🤗 Smiling face with open hands

Did you think this one meant jazz hands? Many people do, but this popular emoji is actually giving you a hug!

10. 😣 Persevering face

This emoji may look like it's totally stressed out, but its face is scrunched because it's pushing through adversity. Use this one when you're persevering!

