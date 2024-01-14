Emmy nominee Padma Lakshmi relies on this $6 drugstore lip for a supple smile

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards are Monday night and just about everyone in Hollywood is abuzz with who will get TV's most coveted honors. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is doing her fourth tour as a nominee — perhaps 2024 is the year she'll take home the award. As you can imagine, she knows how to get camera-ready with quite an extensive pre-party prep. One of her base products is one we can get on board and afford: ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil and it's just $6 at Amazon.

ChapStick ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin-Enriched Tinted Lip Oil With vitamin E, vitamin C, and omegas 3/6/9, this oil helps replenish moisture and nutrients to your lips along with sheer color and subtle shine. $6 at Amazon

The 53-year-old star prefers to let her face go au naturel when she's out and about with real people doing real things, but she's no stranger to the makeup table. When she was filming Taste the Nation, she did all of her own makeup. She shared her start-to-finish regimen with Vogue and it is quite the routine. She starts out by coating her face with honey from her hive that she keeps on the balcony of her New York City apartment!

Most of the products she uses are priced for celebs, but there are a few standouts that are reasonably priced— she's been using Christine Chin products like the Cell Gold Cleanser and the Hydrating Toner to prep her face which are both under $35. But the most down-to-earth product she uses is the ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil.

"It's an oil that hydrates your lips," she said. "It has a little color in it and I just let that soak in. This is just to really get them moist."

If you're new to lip oil, people love it. Bethenny Frankel calls e.l.f. Lip Oil "rich b#$@!% lip" and can't get enough of the shine and texture which is somewhere between a gloss and a balm.

Lip hydration has never looked this good. (Getty/Amazon)

The ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil is less expensive and Amazon shoppers approve of its moisturizing results.

"Adds a sexy, youthful shine!" gushed a rave reviewer. "Love the sheer color and sexy shine! Sent them to my friends as a surprise 'pick-me-up'. Every woman loves something fun to feel extra beautiful.

"Everything that I use dries my lips," shared another five-star fan. "This is the only lip gloss that I’ve used that doesn’t cause dryness. The colors are nice, just the perfect amount for me since I don’t like bright colors anyway. The taste and smell don’t bother me (some others have complained about that). If you’re looking for a product that lasts for hours, this isn’t for you. I tend to stay away from those types as they dry my lips with whatever chemicals are added for that purpose. Chapstick doesn’t last all day. It is meant to moisturize."

"I’m so glad I bought this on a whim," a savvy shopper wrote. "I wear high-end lip oil. I’m sad to say this works much better! Over 40.. perfection! Plumps with sheer color. Very youthful. I just love how it looks."

