Emmy Awards 2024: the full list of winners

Telegraph reporters
·5 min read
The Bear won Best Outstanding Comedy
The Bear won Best Outstanding Comedy - MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night saw big-hitters Succession (drama) and The Bear (comedy) broadly sweep the board with six prizes each.

These are the winners and nominees in full.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding limited or anthology series

  • WINNER: Beef

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Daisy Jones & The Six

  • Fleishman is in Trouble

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding talk series

  • WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • Late Night With Seth Meyers

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

  • The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding reality competition programme

  • WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

  • The Amazing Race

  • Survivor

  • Top Chef

  • The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

  • WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show

  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety special (live)

  • WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

  • Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

  • The Oscars

  • 75th Annual Tony Awards

Lead actor in a drama series

  • WINNER: Kieran Culkin - Succession

  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

  • Brian Cox - Succession

  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

  • Jeremy Strong - Succession

Lead actress in a drama series

  • WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession

  • Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

  • Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Lead actor in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

  • Bill Hader - Barry

  • Jason Segel - Shrinking

  • Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Lead actress in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Christina Applegate - Dead To Me

  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

  • WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef

  • Taron Egerton - Black Bird

  • Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales

  • Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

  • Michael Shannon - George & Tammy

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

  • WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef

  • Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble

  • Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

  • Dominique Fishback - Swarm

  • Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

  • Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Supporting actor in a drama series

  • WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

  • F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

  • Nicholas Braun - Succession

  • Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

  • Theo James - The White Lotus

  • Alan Ruck - Succession

  • Will Sharp - The White Lotus

  • Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

  • WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

  • Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

  • Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

  • Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

  • Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

  • J Smith-Cameron - Succession

  • Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

  • Anthony Carrigan - Barry

  • Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

  • Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

  • James Marsden - Jury Duty

  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

  • Henry Winkler - Barry

Supporting actress in a comedy series

  • WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

  • Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

  • Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

  • Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

  • WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

  • Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

  • Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Joseph Lee - Beef

  • Ray Liotta - Black Bird

  • Young Mazino - Beef

  • Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

  • WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales

  • Maria Bello - Beef

  • Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

  • Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales

  • Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six

  • Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a comedy series

  • WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for System

  • Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

  • Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance

  • Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It

  • The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play

  • Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell

Writing for a drama series

  • WINNER: Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor’s Wedding

  • Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out

  • Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick

  • Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot

  • Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone

  • The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time

  • The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain

  • Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

  • Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time

  • Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg

  • Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung

  • Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Writing for a variety series

  • WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

  • Late Night With Seth Meyers

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

  • Saturday Night Live

Directing for a comedy series

  • WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review

  • Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes

  • The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don’t Touch My Hair

  • Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell

  • Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe

Directing for a drama series

  • WINNER: Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor’s Wedding

  • Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road

  • Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick

  • The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time

  • Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides

  • Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+

  • The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light

  • Beef - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced

  • Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time

  • Prey - Dan Trachtenberg

Recommended

70 TV shows you probably aren’t watching – but should

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories