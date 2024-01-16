Emmy Awards 2024: the full list of winners
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night saw big-hitters Succession (drama) and The Bear (comedy) broadly sweep the board with six prizes each.
These are the winners and nominees in full.
Outstanding drama series
WINNER: Succession
Outstanding comedy series
WINNER: The Bear
Barry
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding limited or anthology series
WINNER: Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding talk series
WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding reality competition programme
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding variety special (live)
WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Lead actor in a drama series
WINNER: Kieran Culkin - Succession
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Brian Cox - Succession
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Lead actress in a drama series
WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Lead actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Bill Hader - Barry
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Lead actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Christina Applegate - Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef
Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Supporting actor in a drama series
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
Theo James - The White Lotus
Alan Ruck - Succession
Will Sharp - The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron - Succession
Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Supporting actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - Beef
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - Beef
Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello - Beef
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six
Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a comedy series
WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for System
Barry - Bill Hader for Wow
Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance
Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It
The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play
Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell
Writing for a drama series
WINNER: Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor’s Wedding
Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out
Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick
Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot
Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone
The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time
The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain
Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time
Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel
Writing for a variety series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Directing for a comedy series
WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review
Barry - Bill Hader for Wow
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes
The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don’t Touch My Hair
Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell
Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe
Directing for a drama series
WINNER: Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor’s Wedding
Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road
Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick
The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time
Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides
Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+
The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light
Beef - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time
Prey - Dan Trachtenberg
