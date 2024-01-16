Emmy Awards 2024: the full list of winners

The Bear won Best Outstanding Comedy - MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night saw big-hitters Succession (drama) and The Bear (comedy) broadly sweep the board with six prizes each.

These are the winners and nominees in full.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding comedy series

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding limited or anthology series

WINNER: Beef

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding reality competition programme

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety special (live)

WINNER: Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Lead actor in a drama series

WINNER: Kieran Culkin - Succession

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Brian Cox - Succession

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

Theo James - The White Lotus

Alan Ruck - Succession

Will Sharp - The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - Beef

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - Beef

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello - Beef

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a comedy series

WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for System

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance

Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It

The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play

Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell

Writing for a drama series

WINNER: Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor’s Wedding

Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out

Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick

Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot

Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone

The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time

Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Writing for a variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a comedy series

WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes

The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don’t Touch My Hair

Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell

Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe

Directing for a drama series

WINNER: Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor’s Wedding

Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road

Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick

The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time

Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides

Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light

Beef - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time

Prey - Dan Trachtenberg

Recommended

70 TV shows you probably aren’t watching – but should

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.