Emma Watson Is 'Hiring' a Fake Tattoo Proofreader As Her Time's Up Ink Had a Grammatical Error

Emma Watson is seeking a proofreader for a very unusual job.

The Beauty and the Beast actress, 27, arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s afterparty in Beverly Hills, California, with a new, albeit fake, addition on her arm reading “Times Up,” inspired by the movement which aims to promote “personal, social, legal and policy changes that will ensure everyone can feel safe at work, at play and at home.”

Grammar aficionados everywhere, however, noticed that Watson’s temporary tattoo had one mistake: a missing apostrophe.

While her tattoo read, “Times Up,” the movement is spelled, “Time’s Up.”

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

This isn’t the first time Watson has publicly supported Time’s Up.

In February, she donated £1 million (approximately $1.4 million) to the Justice and Equality Fund, a U.K.-based initiative that fights against sexual harassment, assault and discrimination.

Additionally, Watson attended the 2018 Golden Globes wearing black to support the movement and was also joined at the awards show with a female activist.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The 27-year-old was accompanied by Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a U.K.-based organization that combats violence against minority women.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.