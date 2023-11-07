In Emma Stone's 'The Curse,' A Home Renovation Show Goes Horribly Wrong

The Curse is about to become the genre-blending TV series we never knew we needed. It stars Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as a house-flipping duo with their own reality show. Things take a turn for the worse when an alleged curse seems to unravel their personal and professional lives. Eager to know more? Dive into the details below, including where the series was filmed and how you can watch it.

First, What Is The Curse About?



In The Curse, actors Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder play the newly married couple Whitney and Asher Siegel who just landed their home improvement show called Flipanthropy. While living and filming in Española, New Mexico, the husband-and-wife duo works alongside their producers, who is played by Benny Safdie. As they grow their business and try to conceive a child, their relationship starts to unravel when a curse is put on them.

Who is really at fault for the disruption in their lives seems to be the underlying question. Is this a case of bad things happening to good people, or is there more to these Flipanthropists than meets the eye? In the trailer , Stone's character says their reality series "isn't your typical home-flipping show." As a home with a mirrored exterior appears on-screen, she adds, "My homes are reflecting the local community."

Fielder's character also addresses their work in a way that seems like he was trying to convince himself of his own words: "We're doing good here. We are good people. We're really good."

Where Was The Curse Filmed?

"There’s no such thing as a perfect city," Stone’s character said in the series trailer. "But to me, this city is as close as it comes."

The city in question is Española, a real place in New Mexico. The setting of the comedic thriller is also the actual location where it was filmed, although some scenes were shot in Santa Fe, according to the Albuquerque Journal .

Where Can You Watch The Curse?

The Curse will premiere on November 10 on Paramount+ with Showtime before its on-air Showtime debut on November 12 at 10 p.m. ET. The season includes a total of 10 episodes. Who knows? Maybe your new favorite home reno show won't be a reality show after all?

