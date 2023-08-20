Emma Stone Completely Changed Her Look With a Platinum Asymmetrical Bob

One of Hollywood's most famous gingers has dyed her hair platinum blonde as Barbiecore summer continues. Emma Stone's hairstylist Mara Roszak shared photos of Stone's hair transformation to one of the lightest colors—and shortest hair lengths—the actress has ever worn.

Stone is actually a natural blonde and has dyed her hair varying shades of the hue for film roles, like when she played Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man movies with Andrew Garfield.

Roszak told Vogue that Stone's new asymmetrical bob is a combination of a good cut and individual extensions to add fullness. She also gave tips for those looking to replicate the look: “When asking for a chin-length bob, know that the cut should be a tiny touch longer in the front for subtle dimension,” she explained. “Emma just went bleach blonde, so this was the perfect time for a cut to give her a healthy refresh. She’s always open to seeing herself in different ways, and truly trusts the process.”

Priscilla Valles added 15 individual extensions to Stone's cut to give it more dimension. “Individuals are the most luxurious extension because they move and flow like natural hair,” Valles said, calling the option the least damaging to the scalp. “It’s like building a wig on the head as opposed to a heavy weft or clip-in. They’re extremely lightweight.”

Stone discussed how she originally ended up with red hair a 2010 interview with The Independent. “When I first moved to LA, I had this agent who thought, because I was blonde, that I only wanted to play cheerleaders,” she said. “So she'd send me out for all these parts where they thought: ‘What a weird 15-year-old. It's not going to work out!’ I don't know if anyone necessarily underestimated me as a blonde—I think I just had a crappy agent. So one day, in a fit of trying to do something different, I just dyed my hair dark brown and got my first role a week later, after which I thought: ‘People are closed-minded, man! Like a different hair color changes everything!’ Then, for Superbad, my hair was brown at the test, but Judd [Apatow] said to dye it red, and I've mostly had red hair ever since.”

