Emma Stone, 35, Showed Off Toned Legs and Arms in Nude Floral Dress at the 2024 Golden Globes

Emma Stone is starting her awards season run with a look designed to draw attention. The Poor Things actress wore a nude floral-embellished dress on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet with a leg slit. She arrived with her castmates and did a joint interview with them before posing.

Stone is up for multiple awards this evening: Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy (Poor Things) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama (The Curse).

Stone spoke at the Palm Spring Awards this week, where she won the Desert Palm Achievement Award, about the sexist advice she was given when she first entered the industry as a teen.

“When I first moved to L.A., I went to one of those general meetings that they sometimes send you to, and an executive told me that for male actors, it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” she said, via People. “And in his eyes, for women, it was a sprint, not a marathon. And that was 20 years ago.

“And I realize that advice is total garbage because the majority of the women that I look up to in this industry, many of whom are in this room, have proven that as time goes on, life and work only get more interesting and more fulfilling,” she added.

In a December interview for Variety, Stone spoke to Bradley Cooper about her role as Bella in Poor Things. “[Director] Yorgos [Lanthimos] told me about the overall structure of the story right after we made The Favourite,” she said. “We realized that we needed to create stages for her, so we made it five. In Baxter’s house, we basically did stage one and stage five, because we only had that location then. And then we did the middle of the movie. ”

Cooper asked how she prepared for each stage. “We went to Budapest for a monthlong rehearsal process with the other actors,” she said. “And then we would have solo rehearsals with just him and me where we would work on the walk for an entire day. I went into it being more literal than I needed to be, watching videos of a toddler learning to walk or how someone says their first words. Because she’s in this fully formed, adult healthy body, her relationship to not knowing how to walk—it’s not even like you could compare it to someone who’s just been in an accident and is recovering and learning to walk. She’s completely fine. It’s just her brain that hasn’t caught up, which was great because there was nothing to compare it to. So it was just completely like, “Does this work? Does that not work? This looks stupid.” I mean, it all looks a little stupid, but that’s part of the fun.”

