Emma Mirshak’s pancakes win cooking contest

MONROE — Emma Mirshak’s breakfast treat was a big hit with the judges at the annual Sodexo’s Future Chef National Challenge offered by Monroe Public Schools.

Emma, a second grader at Manor Elementary School, created Meow-wow Pancakes. She made the batter from scratch and then garnished the finished pancakes with fruit, arranged to resemble a cat's face.

Emma, the daughter of Brian Mirshak, competed against four other student chefs to win the top prize, cookware and recognition at the April 9 school board meeting. She’ll now advance to the regional Sodexo contest.

Emma Mirshak prepares her award-winning recipe, Meow-wow Pancakes. Emma won the local Future Chef National Challenge.

“She is one of the youngest contestants to win in our district,” said Amber Williams, Sodexo at School’s operations manager. Williams organized the contest with several others, including Peju Makinde, MPS director of food services.

Eight MPS students submitted recipes for the contest. Five were chosen to prepare their creations recently at Custer Elementary School.

Emma, shown with Monroe Public Schools' Superintendent Andrew Shaw, received an award at last week's board meeting.

Others competing were:

Sodexo food service staff served as mentors to the competitors. Shown are: Noah King with Cathy Gregurich; Braden Daley with Barb Pifer; Emma Mirshak with Carmen Craanen and Deb Pillarelli; Rowan Strong with Becky Coots; and Alexis Richardson with Deb Miller and Amy Volpi.

Braden Daley, third-grader at Rasinville Elementary, who made Cheesy Taco Stick

Noah King, third-grader at Waterloo Elementary, who made Chicken Tacos

Alexis Richardson, third-grader at Manor Elementary, who made Fresh Tomato Soup, Grilled Cheese and Homemade Potato Chips

Rowan Strong, first-grader at Custer Elementary, who made Pumpkin Roll

The students presented their entrees to the judges: Navarre Gilbert, student services coordinator at Monroe Middle School; Larry Zimmerman, MPS board president; Tom Heck, MPS board treasurer; Shaw; and Melissa Bell, Custer principal.

Emma (front) is shown with the judges (from left): Navarre Gilbert, Larry Zimmerman, Tom Heck, Andrew Shaw and Melissa Bell.

“Emma's recipe was selected for her originality, ease of preparation, presentation, taste, healthy attributes and for being kid-friendly,” Williams said. “Her reaction to winning was pure joy and excitement. Manor Elementary acknowledged her win during the morning announcements. Her teachers and classmates were very excited for her."

Each student was assigned a Sodexo staff member, who served as a mentor. Emma had two: Carmen Craanen and Deb Pillarelli. Other cooks' mentors were: Cathy Gregurich, Barb Pifer, Becky Coots and Amy Volpi.

“They were mostly there for safety and practicality issues, like making sure the students knew how to use the cooking stations provided (portable hotplates, burners, etc.), but they also helped with setting up the requested supplies, opening packages and cans and transferring finished trays of food into a warmer until judging began,” Wendy Krouse, community engagement coordinator for MPS, said.

Last year's MPS Future Chef contest winner was sixth-grader Jackson Sudak, who prepared a chili recipe that used chocolate.

“Jackson did not win the regional competition last year. However, a student from our neighboring district in Woodhaven did,” Williams said.

No MPS students have ever won the national event, but a few students from Michigan have been winners.

MPS contracts with Sodexo for food services. Sodexo has offered the National Future Chefs Challenge for more than a decade, and MPS has participated for a number of years.

Emma's award-winning Meow-wow Pancakes are shown.

Emma’s Meow-wow Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups flour

3 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 ½ cups milk

1 egg

I tbs. butter

Strawberries, blueberries, apples and syrup

Directions:

In a large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.

Make a well in the center and add milk, melted butter, egg and vanilla. Mix until smooth.

Bring pan to medium heat. Oil pan and pour batter to preferred size. Cook until bubbles appear and then flip until pancakes are golden brown on both sides.

Cut strawberries into slices and cut apples into matchsticks. Garnish pancakes with fruit to make a cat’s face. Use strawberries for ears, blueberries for eyes and nose and apples for whiskers. Serve with syrup on the side.

