Emily Ratajkowski's Nails Matched the Pink Carpet at the Victoria's Secret NYFW Party

Milky nails are the top manicure for celebrities and It-girls alike. Rihanna wore them with an all-fur ensemble, Jennifer Lopez has co-signed the It-nail several times, Zendaya tried them out in a muted pink variety, Angelina Jolie wore them this summer, and Sofia Richie Grainge even got married in them. The latest celebrity to rock to manicure, though, was Emily Ratajkowski, who kicked off New York Fashion Week in the look.



While walking the baby pink carpet for Victoria's Secret's much-anticipated comeback event, EmRata wore a glamorous, toned-down ensemble that fit the vibes of the brand's new aesthetic—sleek, but full of body and personality.



What we really loved, though—aside from her all-leather outfit that consisted of an ultra-short crop top, corseted high-waisted flare pants, and pointed-toed platform boots—was her milky pink manicure. Her nails were styled in a stiletto shape with a medium length and a baby pink shade to match the carpet. Each nail was the same exact shape and shade, and they all had a glossy finish that reflected the light and made them look strong and healthy.



As for makeup, she went for understated-yet-glamorous with a matte complexion, light definition on her eyes, and glossy pinky-nude lips. She wore her hair in a loose middle part with volume, bounce, and shine, in loose curls that sat somewhere between straight and wavy.



Luckily, her whole look is pretty easy to copy, especially her minimal manicure. First, like every nail look, you'll need to remove any nail polish that might be still on your nails with nail polish remover. After that, take some cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften and then push them back, then wipe clean, and cut and file to your desired length and shape—medium stiletto to match EmRata.



Glosslab founder Rachel Apfel Glass previously told us that she suggests you "try a couple of coats of a light, white polish—such as our Glosslab nail-strengthening nail polish in OG White ($10) or OG Cotton ($10), followed by a coat of shimmer gel polish." OPI's Funny Bunny ($11) is also a staple for the perfect milky manicure, but any soft white color you have in your cabinet should work. Just make sure to apply thin coats and let each dry in between for a perfect-looking mani.



If you prefer to get your nails done by an artist, celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein previously told us you should ask for CND Plexigel in Oat Milk. "It is great because it can be used as a traditional gel polish, or it can be used to create nail extensions or create 3D designs. It is also a thicker formula, so with one coat, you get the perfect dimension for the perfect milky nail trend."

