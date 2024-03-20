Emily Ratajkowski shows off her 'divorce rings' after split from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is taking the old and making it brand new.

The model and actor showed off her "divorce rings" and the story behind them is quite interesting. Ratajkowski took her former engagement ring and made it into two different pieces following her divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“The rings represent my own personal evolution,” Ratajkowski told Vogue about the intention. “I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard got married in 2018, before she filed for divorce from the producer in September 2022. They share son Sylvester.

The "I Feel Pretty" actor's original engagement ring was a two-stone piece that consisted of a pear-shaped diamond and a princess-cut diamond on a gold band. The idea to separate the ring, she told the magazine, came from her friend Stephanie Danler’s essay “The Unravelers” in The Paris Review.

“(It) includes the story of her grandmother’s snake ring — a ring that is made up of the different stones from her various marriages,” Ratajkowski said. “I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived.”

To help her with the “divorce rings” she asked fine-jewelry brand Alison Lou creative director Alison Chemla.

“The idea of divorce is a separation, so it was always going to be splitting the ring into two separate but complementary rings,” Chemla explained.

The pear-shaped diamond became a pinky ring, while the princess-cut was made into a larger stone with two trapezoid stones on either side.

“This is just … ICONIC,” one person commented on the model’s Instagram post.

Another added, “Big Boy Moves my friend.”

“My nana had a ring called The Maneater. We love it,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Go girl.”

During a November 2022 appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Ratajkowski opened up about life post-divorce. She said that single life was “so nice.”

“It’s so nice, honestly. I don’t owe anything to anybody… other than my son, that’s the only man.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com