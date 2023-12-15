Emily Blunt Blooms in Floral Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Dress at Career Retrospective and Discussion Event
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Emily Blunt arrived at her own “Career Retrospective and Intimate Discussion” on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing a floral Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress.
Blunt’s patterned frock featured an asymmetrical hemline, shoulder pad-inserts and gathered fabric at the waist. Regarding her fashion, the actress usually works with stylist Jessica Paster.
More from WWD
Emily Blunt Channels 1940s in Satin Green Balmain Dress for ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere in Paris
Emily Blunt Thinks Pink in Missoni Vest and Matching Trousers for Appearance on ‘The View’
These Celebrities Had the Most Searched Outfits in 2023, According to Google: Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' Wardrobe, Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Style and More
Blunt’s discussion event, presented by Film Independent, centered around her decade-long career in the entertainment industry. The actress has received numerous accolades, including a 2005 Golden Globe Award for her role in the film “Gideon’s Daughter” and a 2019 SAG Award for “A Quiet Place.”
Blunt just earned a 2024 Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Oppenheimer.”
The film, which had a July 21 release in theaters (the same day as the “Barbie” movie), centers around the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb. Other cast members included Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.
During the press tour for the film, Blunt wore several looks that followed a 1939 to 1945 theme — the time period in which the movie is set.
To the Paris premiere in July, Blunt arrived wearing a mint-green Balmain dress with a spread-collar and shoulder pad-inserts.
Blunt’s next role is in “The Fall Guy.” The romantic comedy, which will be released in theaters on May 3, stars Ryan Gosling as a stuntman in a new film.
Launch Gallery: 'Oppenheimer' Press Tour With Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and More Stars
Best of WWD