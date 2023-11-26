Bam! Walmart just slashed the price of this Emeril Lagasse air fryer by more than $100

Anyone who has cooked a holiday meal knows that it's a nerve-wracking balancing act. With so many dishes being served at once, it's hard to get them all ready at the same time when you only have one oven in your kitchen. If you're looking for a way to have a second cooking platform without dropping a ton of money, now’s your chance! Just in time for the holidays, Walmart slashed the price of this Emeril Lagasse air fryer that doubles as a countertop toaster oven and rotisserie to just $68 (down from $169).

The Power Air Fryer 360 Plus has 12 preset cooking settings. You can toast up to six slices of bread, roast a turkey via rotisserie, bake desserts, pizzas or roast vegetables, or get your jerky on with its dehydrator function...and that's just for starters!

In addition to the oven itself, you’ll also get a mesh crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and drippings from your food, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, its digital control makes it a breeze to, as they say, set it and forget it.

This amazing all-purpose appliance has had us saying "BAM!" so often, the word has lost all meaning! (Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage and Walmart)

While it’s a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well it’s become their go-to. “I have almost stopped using my oven,” wrote one. “This appliance does nearly everything. I have used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I have even broiled some gorgeous steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen.”

Others say they love it helps them make their favorite fried foods without all the unhealthy oils and mess. “Best oven ever,” said one customer before adding, “It is amazing. Until you try it you would not believe it. The food tastes so good. Uses no oil, it's done in no time and shuts off as soon as it's done. What more could you ask for?”

Normally priced at $169, you can score this genius multitasker for just $68 — that’s a savings of more than $100! We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding it to your cart ASAP, especially if you want to use it to make your life easier this holiday season.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

