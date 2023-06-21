'No irritation': This cult-fave French moisturizer sells every five seconds — and it's on sale

Psst: Want to know the not-so-secret secret to glowing skin? First formulated in 1950 by a dermatologist in France’s L'hôpital Saint Louis, Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre — on sale for $23 right now — has garnered cult status for its light fragrance, effectiveness on all skin types and perfect texture as a makeup base. Now it’s a staple in every makeup artist’s kit and French women swear it’s the key to graceful aging. It’s perfect for use during the day and at night, as a mask, for after-sun treatment or as a base for foundation. Is there anything the versatile moisturizer can’t do?

Amazon Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Formulated with shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax and soy protein, this soothing moisturizer is beloved by models and makeup artists alike. $23 at Amazon

The paraben-free cream is formulated with shea butter, so it easily applies on your skin. It also contains soothing aloe vera, moisturizing soy proteins and protective beeswax to give you a more hydrated, soft and smooth complexion. Scroll to see what shoppers have to say about the moisturizer with near-perfect reviews.

French women-approved

One reviewer who visited Paris and was impressed by the women’s skin was determined to find out their secrets. “I went to a pharmacy to get more info, as all the articles in 'Vogue' said go there,” they wrote. “It’s a whole different thought process, and yes, I see an improvement!”

Reduced need for makeup

One shopper with sensitive, acne-prone skin swears by this product. “This product causes no irritation,” they write. “I did a lot of reading in the r/skincareaddiction sub-Reddit forum and decided to completely overhaul my skincare routine. This product was mentioned again and again in the subreddit, particularly if you are using Differin Gel for acne (which is a retinoid and can be very drying).” They swear that the moisturizer has transformed their skin. “Before using this product, my skin was very reactive and prone to breakouts and weird dry patches. I simplified my routine...I think any product that reduces the overall number of products you need to buy and use is a winner. Oh, I no longer wear any face makeup. This product has become my ‘foundation.’ I highly recommend it!”

Over 17,000 Amazon shoppers love this Embryolisse moisturizer so much, they gave it a perfect five-star rating. (Photo: Amazon)

Makeup artist and model-approved

“Bought this when I was modeling in Europe years ago. Every makeup artist worth their salt has this on a photo shoot!,” says a five-star reviewer. “I had to have my agent in London send me tubes of it through the mail for years — I couldn’t do without it. I’ve used all the super expensive department store/beauty store brands. Aside from Le Mer — which costs $200 for a half an ounce — this is my only other MUST have moisturizer… The price always astounds me. Frankly, I’d pay 10x the amount for this cream.”

Texture and fragrance

Reviewers love the scent of this gentle cream. “It is creamy and applies to the skin without dragging or pulling,” one five-star reviewer writes. “It does not leave your skin feeling greasy or heavy. It has a clean smell, not chemical or floral.” Best of all? “It has not caused irritation or breakouts, which is pretty impressive considering my skin is sensitive to new products.”

