Embracing a career downshift in your late thirties

A few weeks after I turned 38, I quit my full-time, corporate-America job.

Looking from the outside in, you would think I was nuts.

After all, I was the breadwinner in my family of five. I earned a six-figure income and enjoyed flexibility in my fully remote role. Moreover, I received significant financial incentives through equity and had the occasional fun work-related travel. Lastly, I took pride in my achievements, as I built a marketing practice from scratch into a highly profitable division of the business. Along the way, I recruited and managed a team of more than twelve to support that growth.

But deep down I felt unfulfilled and exhausted as a full-time working mom. I was constantly spinning on a hamster wheel at full speed, juggling my responsibilities as an agency director by day and switching to mom-mode to three boys by night.

And you know what? I feel like so many older millennial women feel that way.

We grow up with the message that we can do anything and be anything. But once we reach our thirties, reality sets in. We find ourselves juggling career and family responsibilities while trying to maintain some semblance of work-life balance.

We missed the boat to be stay-at-home moms when our babies were in diapers, and now we’re in the prime years of our careers, earning at our highest potential.

Choosing a path outside the conventional working mom norm would be crazy.

Or at least I thought so.

The months leading up to my decision to quit were met with massive amounts of anxiety and tear-filled, what-if sessions at the kitchen table with my husband. However, with the support of my spouse and a professional coach, I learned that it was okay to prioritize my mental and physical health and be present for my family.

Like any big change, I had to prepare as much as I could. I was able to switch to my husband’s health insurance which was a huge relief. Given my kiddos are in school, I still wanted to keep my toes in my industry part-time. I found a consulting job for fifteen hours a week and started to set monthly family budgets.

It’s been almost a year of my career downshift and I’m in a really good place.

And I only write that after overcoming a weird transition. After I quit, I realized there was no work routine to follow, no deadlines looming and no Zoom meetings to fill my days. I experienced moments of FOMO and felt the financial burden of lacking a stable source of income. But amidst the uncertainty and initial discomfort, I found an opportunity to self-reflect and rejuvenate.

I started going on longer walks with my dog, listening to self-development podcasts, and learning new digital skills to support my background.

These activities not only gave me a sense of fulfillment but also allowed me to bond with my family differently. I found myself looking forward to spending quality time with them instead of feeling drained from work.

It’s funny how society tells us that we need to constantly be busy and climb the career ladder to feel successful. In reality, true success is being able to find balance and prioritize what truly matters to you. For me, it’s being present for my family and taking care of my mental health.

If you’re experiencing burnout or feeling overwhelmed in your current job, it’s important to remember that it’s perfectly okay to take a step back, regardless of your age.

Being a working mom doesn’t have to fit into one specific mold.

Whether it’s working part-time, or taking a break from the corporate world altogether, know that you have the power to create the life and career that brings you true fulfillment.

It may require some adjustments and sacrifices, but ultimately, it’s worth it to find happiness and peace in both your personal and professional life.